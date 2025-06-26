Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass July 2025: New skins, perks, and more

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass July 2025 edition will soon arrive. Moonton Games has announced the upcoming Starlight Pass' details via an official X post, and the community is excited to learn more about the new painted skin and other perks this pass offers.

Here's everything you need to know about the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass July 2025.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass July 2025: Schedule and new skins

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass July 2025 will begin on July 1, 2025, and expire on July 31. You can complete 60 milestones in the reward progression path by playing and earning corresponding rewards.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Those purchasing the MLBB Starlight Pass July 2025 will get up to three variants of a painted hero skin, Sacred Statue, BP, and EXP Boosters, and more. Free-to-play players can grab the free rewards from the reward progression path by completing the milestones.

The MLBB Starlight Pass July 2025 brings Phoveus "Matrix Maverick" and "Matrix Marauder" skins

Players purchasing the basic version of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass July 2025 will get two variants of the Phoveus "Matrix Maverick" skin. Those who purchase the advanced version can get the Phoveus "Matrix Marauder" skin as well.

Also read: Obsidia the new hero in MLBB

The first variant of the Phoveus "Matrix Maverick" skin gives the hero a high-tech, mecha-inspired look. The suit has an impressive combination of blue, red, and golden accents. His slick, angular armor has vibrant highlights and his red, gold, and blue weapon gives Phoveus a sci-fi warrior's look on the battlefield.

The two variants of Phoveus "Matrix Maverick" skin (Image via Moonton Games)

The skin's second version is green, purple, and turquoise, retaining its original sci-fi warrior look with futuristic armor design.

Also read: How to get Meowkin Warden Silvana skin for free

The Phoveus "Matrix Marauder" skin (Image via Moonton Games)

The Phoveus "Matrix Marauder" skin is an upgraded version of the "Matrix Maverick" skin, arriving with the MLBB Starlight Pass July 2025. Phoveus dons a high-tech suit that has a mix of green, neon purple, pink, yellow, and turquoise; his weapon also matches the palette.

Also read: MLBB ALLSTAR Event preview

Players who bought the MLBB Starlight Pass July 2025 edition can also get the Phoveus "Matrix Marauder" skin without purchasing the advanced version of the pass. They only have to spend an extra 100 Diamonds to get the skin.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass July 2025: The returning skins

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass July 2025 edition arrives with 10 returning Starlight skins in the Starlight Fragment Shop. These skins' prices will range from 3500 to 5000 Starlight Fragments. Check out our guide to learn how to get more fragments.

Other perks of buying the July 2025 Starlight Pass

There are plenty of other perks of purchasing the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass July 2025, including an exclusive Trail Effect and Sacred Statues of Phoveus. You can turn the ally turrets into these Sacred Statues.

Also read: How to get Gaara skin in MLBB for free

New matchmaking atmosphere added (Image via Moonton Games)

Also read: Everything about the first dinosaur-themed map in MLBB

The developer has also added a new matchmaking atmosphere. Your Avatar in the matchmaking lobby will be surrounded by a special Starlight Shining Moment border. You can also get special Avatar Border, Recall Effects, Killing Notification, 10% Exp and 5% BP Boosts, and a lot more perks for purchasing the pass.

How much does the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass June 2025 cost?

The basic version of Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass July 2025 costs only 300 Diamonds. You can get the Scared Statues, Trail Effects, and both variants of the Phoveus "Matrix Maverick" skin. By purchasing it, you also become a Starlight Member, after which the Phoveus "Matrix Marauder" skin will become available for 100 additional Diamonds.

The base version of the MLBB Starlight Pass July 2025 only costs 300 Diamonds (Image via Moonton Games)

Also read: MLBB tier list

The advanced version of the pass can get you some additional perks like boosters, chat bubbles, and more. However, you have to spend 450 additional Diamonds (or 750 Diamonds at once) to purchase the advanced version after purchasing the base version.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More