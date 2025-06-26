Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass July 2025: New skins, perks, and more

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass July 2025 edition will soon arrive. Moonton Games has announced the upcoming Starlight Pass' details via an official X post, and the community is excited to learn more about the new painted skin and other perks this pass offers.
Here's everything you need to know about the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass July 2025.
Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass July 2025: Schedule and new skins
The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass July 2025 will begin on July 1, 2025, and expire on July 31. You can complete 60 milestones in the reward progression path by playing and earning corresponding rewards.
Those purchasing the MLBB Starlight Pass July 2025 will get up to three variants of a painted hero skin, Sacred Statue, BP, and EXP Boosters, and more. Free-to-play players can grab the free rewards from the reward progression path by completing the milestones.
The MLBB Starlight Pass July 2025 brings Phoveus "Matrix Maverick" and "Matrix Marauder" skins
Players purchasing the basic version of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass July 2025 will get two variants of the Phoveus "Matrix Maverick" skin. Those who purchase the advanced version can get the Phoveus "Matrix Marauder" skin as well.
The first variant of the Phoveus "Matrix Maverick" skin gives the hero a high-tech, mecha-inspired look. The suit has an impressive combination of blue, red, and golden accents. His slick, angular armor has vibrant highlights and his red, gold, and blue weapon gives Phoveus a sci-fi warrior's look on the battlefield.
The skin's second version is green, purple, and turquoise, retaining its original sci-fi warrior look with futuristic armor design.
The Phoveus "Matrix Marauder" skin is an upgraded version of the "Matrix Maverick" skin, arriving with the MLBB Starlight Pass July 2025. Phoveus dons a high-tech suit that has a mix of green, neon purple, pink, yellow, and turquoise; his weapon also matches the palette.
Players who bought the MLBB Starlight Pass July 2025 edition can also get the Phoveus "Matrix Marauder" skin without purchasing the advanced version of the pass. They only have to spend an extra 100 Diamonds to get the skin.
Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass July 2025: The returning skins
The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass July 2025 edition arrives with 10 returning Starlight skins in the Starlight Fragment Shop. These skins' prices will range from 3500 to 5000 Starlight Fragments. Check out our guide to learn how to get more fragments.
Other perks of buying the July 2025 Starlight Pass
There are plenty of other perks of purchasing the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass July 2025, including an exclusive Trail Effect and Sacred Statues of Phoveus. You can turn the ally turrets into these Sacred Statues.
The developer has also added a new matchmaking atmosphere. Your Avatar in the matchmaking lobby will be surrounded by a special Starlight Shining Moment border. You can also get special Avatar Border, Recall Effects, Killing Notification, 10% Exp and 5% BP Boosts, and a lot more perks for purchasing the pass.
How much does the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass June 2025 cost?
The basic version of Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass July 2025 costs only 300 Diamonds. You can get the Scared Statues, Trail Effects, and both variants of the Phoveus "Matrix Maverick" skin. By purchasing it, you also become a Starlight Member, after which the Phoveus "Matrix Marauder" skin will become available for 100 additional Diamonds.
The advanced version of the pass can get you some additional perks like boosters, chat bubbles, and more. However, you have to spend 450 additional Diamonds (or 750 Diamonds at once) to purchase the advanced version after purchasing the base version.