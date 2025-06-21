Mobile Legends Bang Bang: MLBB Dino Planet Map explained

The upcoming Mobile Legends Bang Bang ALLSTAR event will bring a new event-exclusive time-limited map to the game. The MLBB Dino Planet Map brings special boosts during the event. There will be plenty of dinosaurs all around the map, and you can also get two free painted skins from the event. A new Lord will appear on this map, as well.

The first Dino-themed time-limited Map will make its debut in the Land of Dawn on June 27, 2025. This article brings everything you need to know about the MLBB Dino Planet Map.

MLBB Dino Planet Map: The ALLSTAR Event exclusive map explained

The new MLBB Dino Planet Map is arriving as a part of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang ALLSTAR Event on June 27, 2025. Experience the new dinosaur creeps in the jungle area and more.

Trending

Expand Tweet

There will be an ALLSTAR logo, scarred with a dinosaur claw mark, in the middle of the river area. From a recent video posted on the official X page of the title, it seems like the Base Turrets will turn into dinosaur egg incubators.

You will see a statue of Dreadtooth, a powerful mechanical dinosaur, at the edge of their base. The red buff will turn into Smoldehorn, a mechanical dinosaur with huge horns, and the blue buff will turn into Vibrolasher, another mechanical dinosaur with spikes on its back. These are territorial dinosaurs, and conquering them will help you intimidate the other dinosaurs.

Also read: MLBB Phoenix Empress Rising Patch update

The turtle will turn into Ironhide, one of the leaders of the mechanical dinosaur tribe. The name of the new Lord will be Roar in the MLBB Dino Planet Map. Affected by Ore Contamination, Roar will have an unstable temperament. The Lord in this form will have a special single-target attack skill with which it can dominate the lone heroes trying to defeat it.

Once defeated, the Lord will fly towards the enemy base. The Lord will also have a special throw skill when going towards the enemy base. This skill will help you find more tactical options for the team.

Also read: Obsidia new Abyssal Marksman hero in MLBB

Expand Tweet

The Exp Lane crab will turn into Razorshell, and it will be able to generate a shield of certain energy. The Gold Lane crab will turn into Razorback. The small creep that spawns in front of the bases of the Lord and the Turtle will become Skywing, another flying dinosaur, who is the observer of the mechanical dinosaur tribe.

Also read: How to get Zetian in MLBB for free

Players will get a Survival Boost (HP and Shield), Attack Boost (Attack and Attack Speed), and Roaming Boost (Movement Speed and Vision) when playing in the MLBB Dino Planet Map.

Participate in different events during the Mobile Legends Bang Bang ALLSTAR event and play matches in the MLBB Dino Planet map to earn rewards like the Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" painted skins for free and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More