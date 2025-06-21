Mobile Legends Bang Bang: MLBB Dino Planet Map explained

The upcoming Mobile Legends Bang Bang ALLSTAR event will bring a new event-exclusive time-limited map to the game. The MLBB Dino Planet Map brings special boosts during the event. There will be plenty of dinosaurs all around the map, and you can also get two free painted skins from the event. A new Lord will appear on this map, as well.
The first Dino-themed time-limited Map will make its debut in the Land of Dawn on June 27, 2025. This article brings everything you need to know about the MLBB Dino Planet Map.
MLBB Dino Planet Map: The ALLSTAR Event exclusive map explained
The new MLBB Dino Planet Map is arriving as a part of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang ALLSTAR Event on June 27, 2025. Experience the new dinosaur creeps in the jungle area and more.
There will be an ALLSTAR logo, scarred with a dinosaur claw mark, in the middle of the river area. From a recent video posted on the official X page of the title, it seems like the Base Turrets will turn into dinosaur egg incubators.
You will see a statue of Dreadtooth, a powerful mechanical dinosaur, at the edge of their base. The red buff will turn into Smoldehorn, a mechanical dinosaur with huge horns, and the blue buff will turn into Vibrolasher, another mechanical dinosaur with spikes on its back. These are territorial dinosaurs, and conquering them will help you intimidate the other dinosaurs.
The turtle will turn into Ironhide, one of the leaders of the mechanical dinosaur tribe. The name of the new Lord will be Roar in the MLBB Dino Planet Map. Affected by Ore Contamination, Roar will have an unstable temperament. The Lord in this form will have a special single-target attack skill with which it can dominate the lone heroes trying to defeat it.
Once defeated, the Lord will fly towards the enemy base. The Lord will also have a special throw skill when going towards the enemy base. This skill will help you find more tactical options for the team.
The Exp Lane crab will turn into Razorshell, and it will be able to generate a shield of certain energy. The Gold Lane crab will turn into Razorback. The small creep that spawns in front of the bases of the Lord and the Turtle will become Skywing, another flying dinosaur, who is the observer of the mechanical dinosaur tribe.
Players will get a Survival Boost (HP and Shield), Attack Boost (Attack and Attack Speed), and Roaming Boost (Movement Speed and Vision) when playing in the MLBB Dino Planet Map.
Participate in different events during the Mobile Legends Bang Bang ALLSTAR event and play matches in the MLBB Dino Planet map to earn rewards like the Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" painted skins for free and more.