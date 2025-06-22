Mobile Legends Bang Bang: MLBB Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" skin release date and skin details explained

With the Mobile Legends Bang Bang ALLSTAR Event set to arrive soon, the community has been trying to get more information about the MLBB Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" skin. Moonton Games has already announced battlefield changes for the ALLSTAR event. We have covered the new Dino Planet map arriving in this event as well.
This article will focus on the MLBB Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" skin and its painted variant. It will share details of the skin's release date and design to help the readers decide whether they want to make the effort to grab this skin.
MLBB Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" skin release date and cost
According to the official X post, the Popol and Kupa "Proto Guardian" skin will arrive on June 27, 2025, along with the Mobile Legends Bang Bang ALLSTAR Event. You can get two skins from this event.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
According to the MLBB ALLSTAR Event calendar, this event will run between June 27, 2025, and July 17, 2025. While we still lack information about how to get the Popol and Kupa "Proto Guardian" skin and its painted variant, the Proto Stalker skin, the developer has already confirmed that players can get these skins for free.
Also read: Phoenix Empress Rising patch update
However, it seems like the Dino Adventure event will be similar to other in-game events offering free skins, where you must log in and complete certain tasks to earn event-exclusive tokens to purchase these skins. You can exchange these tokens in the event shop for the new skins, Battle Emotes, and other event-exclusive rewards.
MLBB Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" skin and painted skin designs
The MLBB Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" skin reimagines Popol as a tribal hunter with golden armor and a fierce look. He carries his spears on his back, and his hair is dyed blue. Kupa, on the other hand, turns into a mechanical dinosaur, perfect for the gameplay in the upcoming Dino Planet map. The mechanical raptor that Kupa turns into dons golden armor.
Overall, the MLBB Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" skin gives off a prehistoric, high-tech hunter vibe.
Also read: Obsidia in MLBB details
The Popol and Kupa "Proto Stalker" skin is the painted version of this skin and will be available for free during the Mobile Legends Bang Bang ALLSTAR Event.
This skin is also designed with a perfect blend of prehistoric times and cybernetics. The tribal hunter outfit of Popol in silver and red adds a charm to his appearance. His hair is also dyed light blue. Kupa, Popol's companion, also dons a mechanical armor colored in red and gray.
The metallic plating and illuminati night all over the raptor's body give a more intimidating look.