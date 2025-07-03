Mobile Legends Bang Bang July 2025 patch notes: All buffs, nerfs, and Battlefield Adjustments explored

Moonton Games suddenly added a new update in MLBB, and the community is excited to learn more about the Mobile Legends Bang Bang July 2025 patch notes. As a new season kicked off with the previous Phoenix Empress Rising update, the July 2025 update patch notes of Moonton's popular MOBA title will be the first of this season.

Ad

According to an in-game mail, since MLBB's Phoenix Empress Rising patch caused a considerable shift in the meta, some heroes have been performing beyond the developer's expectations. Thus, it has made certain adjustments to rebalance the meta.

Check out everything you need to know about the Mobile Legends Bang Bang July 2025 patch notes in this article.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang July 2025 patch notes: All buffs

According to the official patch notes that arrived in the in-game event section, this MLBB July 2025 patch notes will buff only one hero, i.e., X.Borg. Check out the adjustments made to his skills and abilities below:

Ad

Trending

X.Borg (Buff)

Ad

Passive

New Effect: All skills now deal True Damage to enemies in the Overheated state. Previously, only first skill could do this.

Ultimate skill

Number of Flame Sprays: Reduced from 14 to 12.

Also read: Hanzo "Soulfire Netherlord" Collection skin details

Mobile Legends Bang Bang July 2025 patch notes: All nerfs

Nine heroes are getting nerfed in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang July 2025 patch notes. Read on to explore more:

Ad

Kimmy

Kimmy getting a nerf in the MLBB July 2025 update patch notes (Image via Moonton Games)

Attributes

Ad

Movement Speed: Reduced from 255 to 245.

Ultimate

Slow Effect: Reduced from 75% to 50%.

Also read: How to get Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" skin for free

Kalea

Passive

HP Recover: Reduced from 120 + 10% Total HP + 60% Total Magic Power to 40 + 10% Total HP + 60% Total Magic Power.

Baxia

Passive

Final Damage Reduction: Reduced from 25 at all levels to 15 + (Hero level x 1).

Joy

Second skill

Magic Bonus: Reduced from 55% to 40%.

Granger

Expand Tweet

Ad

First skill

Physical Attack Bonus: Reduced from 50% to 45%.

Reduced from 50% to 45%. Movement Speed Bonus While Firing: Reduced from 15% to 10%.

Uranus

First skill

Radiance Stack Damage Bonus: Reduced from 8-16 to 6-14.

Lapu-Lapu

Second skill: Great Sword Stance

Damage Reduction on Hit: Reduce from 30% + 8% per additional enemy hero hit to 20% + 8% per additional enemy hero hit.

Wanwan

Attributes

Physical Attack Growth: Reduced from 9 to 7.

Badang

Second skill

Cooldown: Increased from 9 seconds to 11 seconds.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang July 2025 patch notes: All Battlefield Adjustments

Moonton Games has also added a Battlefield Adjustment in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang July 2025 patch notes. Since the high-rank games were becoming too fast-paced after the Phoenix Empress Rising patch update, the developer has slowed down the pushing pace for both sides via this update. Check out the new Battlefield Adjustment below:

Ad

Mythic Battlefield

Inner Turret HP: Increased from 6200 to 6700

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang July 2025 patch notes will rebalance the meta and enhance your overall gameplay experience. A new Lesley "Meowkin Hunter" skin is also arriving on July 4, 2025, and you can get it for free. The Allstar event is also live, making the season even more exciting for the community.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More