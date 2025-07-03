Mobile Legends Bang Bang July 2025 patch notes: All buffs, nerfs, and Battlefield Adjustments explored

  • home icon
By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 03, 2025
Mobile Legends Bang Bang July 2025 patch notes
Mobile Legends Bang Bang July 2025 update arrived suddenly and is expected to rebalance the meta (Image via Moonton Games)

Moonton Games suddenly added a new update in MLBB, and the community is excited to learn more about the Mobile Legends Bang Bang July 2025 patch notes. As a new season kicked off with the previous Phoenix Empress Rising update, the July 2025 update patch notes of Moonton's popular MOBA title will be the first of this season.

According to an in-game mail, since MLBB's Phoenix Empress Rising patch caused a considerable shift in the meta, some heroes have been performing beyond the developer's expectations. Thus, it has made certain adjustments to rebalance the meta.

Check out everything you need to know about the Mobile Legends Bang Bang July 2025 patch notes in this article.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang July 2025 patch notes: All buffs

According to the official patch notes that arrived in the in-game event section, this MLBB July 2025 patch notes will buff only one hero, i.e., X.Borg. Check out the adjustments made to his skills and abilities below:

X.Borg (Buff)

Passive

  • New Effect: All skills now deal True Damage to enemies in the Overheated state. Previously, only first skill could do this.

Ultimate skill

  • Number of Flame Sprays: Reduced from 14 to 12.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang July 2025 patch notes: All nerfs

Nine heroes are getting nerfed in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang July 2025 patch notes. Read on to explore more:

Kimmy

Kimmy getting a nerf in the MLBB July 2025 update patch notes (Image via Moonton Games)
Attributes

  • Movement Speed: Reduced from 255 to 245.

Ultimate

  • Slow Effect: Reduced from 75% to 50%.

Kalea

Passive

  • HP Recover: Reduced from 120 + 10% Total HP + 60% Total Magic Power to 40 + 10% Total HP + 60% Total Magic Power.

Baxia

Passive

  • Final Damage Reduction: Reduced from 25 at all levels to 15 + (Hero level x 1).

Joy

Second skill

  • Magic Bonus: Reduced from 55% to 40%.

Granger

First skill

  • Physical Attack Bonus: Reduced from 50% to 45%.
  • Movement Speed Bonus While Firing: Reduced from 15% to 10%.

Uranus

First skill

  • Radiance Stack Damage Bonus: Reduced from 8-16 to 6-14.

Lapu-Lapu

Second skill: Great Sword Stance

  • Damage Reduction on Hit: Reduce from 30% + 8% per additional enemy hero hit to 20% + 8% per additional enemy hero hit.

Wanwan

Attributes

  • Physical Attack Growth: Reduced from 9 to 7.

Badang

Second skill

  • Cooldown: Increased from 9 seconds to 11 seconds.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang July 2025 patch notes: All Battlefield Adjustments

Moonton Games has also added a Battlefield Adjustment in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang July 2025 patch notes. Since the high-rank games were becoming too fast-paced after the Phoenix Empress Rising patch update, the developer has slowed down the pushing pace for both sides via this update. Check out the new Battlefield Adjustment below:

Mythic Battlefield

  • Inner Turret HP: Increased from 6200 to 6700

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang July 2025 patch notes will rebalance the meta and enhance your overall gameplay experience. A new Lesley "Meowkin Hunter" skin is also arriving on July 4, 2025, and you can get it for free. The Allstar event is also live, making the season even more exciting for the community.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
