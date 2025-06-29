  • home icon
Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Hanzo "Soulfire Netherlord" Collector skin release date and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jun 29, 2025 08:01 GMT
Hanzo &quot;Soulfire Netherlord&quot; Collector skin in MLBB
Hanzo "Soulfire Netherlord" Collector skin is coming soon (Image via Moonton Games)

Moonton Games have announced their upcoming Collector skin event, where you can get the Hanzo "Soulfire Netherlord" Collector skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Although it was scheduled to arrive in June 2025, the developer postponed its launch to after the MLBB Allstar event. Now that the event is in full swing, an official X post announced the launch date for the new skin, and the community is excited.

The developer posted a video showing the skill animations of the new Hanzo "Soulfire Netherlord" Collector skin. They also announced that the Zhask "Bone Flamen" Luckybox skin is also arriving in the same event.

This article will explore everything you need to know about Mobile Legends Bang Bang's upcoming Collector skin event and the launch of Hanzo's "Soulfire Netherlord" Collector outfit in MLBB. Read on to explore more.

Hanzo "Soulfire Netherlord" Collector skin in MLBB: Launch details and more

The Hanzo "Soulfire Netherlord" skin will be making its debut in Mobile Legends Bang Bang on July 3, 2025, and is expected to run for three weeks before concluding on July 24, 2025.

Arriving within a week of the MLBB Allstar event, the new skin redefines the fierce devil that he is. It seems like his Scythe is forged by molten fire, and is ready to eliminate enemies in the Land of Dawn.

The Hanzo "Soulfire Netherlord" Collector skin, fueled by the flames of the ancient souls, gives him a demonic appearance. The armor of the Akuma Ninja is forged from what looks like a blackened metal, and it looks like it is a part of the hero himself. Hanzo wears a flaming crown that erupts from his helmet. Besides, the pattern of a burning mouth on his belly instills fear in the enemy's heart.

Zhask Revamped &quot;Bone Flamen&quot; Luckybox skin is also coming in the next Grand Collection event (Image via Moonton Games)
Zhask Revamped "Bone Flamen" Luckybox skin is also coming in the next Grand Collection event (Image via Moonton Games)

The Zhask "Bone Flamen" Luckybox skin is also returning in the upcoming Collector skin event. In it, Zhask dons a skeletal armor that gives him the look of an otherworldly skeletal conqueror.

How to get the Hanzo "Soulfire Netherlord" Collector skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

The Hanzo "Souifire Netherlord" skin will arrive in Mobile Legends Bang Bang as a part of the upcoming Grand Collection event. According to the Advanced Server, two returning Luckybox skins will also be included in the Lucky Draw in the gacha draw. These are the revamped Zhask "Bone Flaming" skin and the Kaja "Skyblocker" skin.

Hanzo "Soulfire Netherlord" June 2025 Collector Skin [Skill Effects] byu/SHOOTTss inMobileLegendsGame
The Grand Collection event guarantees a cosmetic after a certain number of draws. Choose the Hanzo "Soulfire Netherlord" Collector skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang from the event's rewards section and start drawing. Since the event has 36 rewards, it is expected that you can get the skin within 36 Draws.

You can draw 16 times on July 3, 2025, and then draw at 50% discounts for the next 20 days (the first draw of the day discount) to get the skin at an affordable cost. However, you can reduce its cost further by using Crystal of Auroras. Start saving up these tokens from Weekly Diamond Passes to use them to draw during the upcoming Grand Collection event, and earn more rewards.

