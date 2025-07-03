Mobile Legends Bang Bang Lesley "Meowkin Hunter" skin: Schedule, how to get, and more

Moonton Games has announced the arrival of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Lesley "Meowkin Hunter" skin via an official post on the title's X page. You can get the skin for free by participating in in-game events. As the Silvana "Meowkin Warden" skin event has ended, skin collectors will be excited to learn more about the new Lesley skin and how they can get it for free.

According to the post, the Lesley "Meowkin Hunter" skin in MLBB is releasing on July 4, 2025. The developer also posted a video that shows the hero's skill animations in this skin.

This article discusses everything you need to know about the Lesley "Meowkin Hunter" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Release date of Lesley "Meowkin Hunter" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang and how to get it

According to the official X post, the Lesley "Meowkin Hunter" skin will arrive on July 4, 2025, as part of the Meowkin Hunter's Gift event. The event will last for 23 days before concluding on July 27, 2025. You can grab the skin for free by participating in the event and completing certain in-game tasks.

Lesley's new skin is arriving soon (Image via Moonton Games)

Here's how to participate in the event for the Lesley "Meowkin Hunter" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang:

Step 1: Launch the game.

Launch the game. Step 2: Tap on the 'Events' section (on the left-hand side of your homescreen).

Tap on the 'Events' section (on the left-hand side of your homescreen). Step 3: Scroll through the events to find the Meowkin Hunter's Gift event and tap on it.

Once the event page loads, there will be a four-by-four square grid. Each of the 16 slots in the grid requires you to complete certain tasks. For example, the first grid is about completing login tasks. Completing all 16 of these tasks will help you get the skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Also note that completing all four tasks of a row or column can help you earn amazing rewards like Lesley's 3-day trial card, Hero Fragments, Lucky Tickets, and more. There is a 14-day login task you can complete to earn a reward as well.

Details of the Lesley "Meowkin Hunter" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

The new Lesley skin has drawn inspiration from the feline furry pets. The skin gives Lesley cat ears, and she dons a gold-plated armor. She also wears a black and white colored bodysuit. Her gold-plated, hi-tech sniper rifle also adds an elegant look to Lesley's appearance.

Lesley is using her first skill while donning the new skin (Image via Moonton Games)

When Lesley uses her first skill (Master of Camouflage), a small cat revolves around her, helping her become invisible effortlessly. This transition to the camouflaged state looks seamless and is expected to leave enemy heroes confused in the middle of the battle.

When she uses her second skill (Tactical Grenade) while donning this skin, the bullet spread upon impact with the enemy hero looks like water flowing, and it knocks the enemy airborne for a brief moment.

The "Meowkin Hunter" skin's ultimate skill effects (Image via Moonton Games)

Lastly, when she uses her ultimate skill (Ultimate Snipe) with this skin, a cat appears over her head, providing her with the bullets. It also looks like a laser beam is attacking the enemy with each shot.

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More