Mobile Legends Bang Bang Lesley "Meowkin Hunter" skin: Schedule, how to get, and more

Moonton Games has announced the arrival of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Lesley "Meowkin Hunter" skin via an official post on the title's X page. You can get the skin for free by participating in in-game events. As the Silvana "Meowkin Warden" skin event has ended, skin collectors will be excited to learn more about the new Lesley skin and how they can get it for free.
According to the post, the Lesley "Meowkin Hunter" skin in MLBB is releasing on July 4, 2025. The developer also posted a video that shows the hero's skill animations in this skin.
This article discusses everything you need to know about the Lesley "Meowkin Hunter" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.
Release date of Lesley "Meowkin Hunter" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang and how to get it
According to the official X post, the Lesley "Meowkin Hunter" skin will arrive on July 4, 2025, as part of the Meowkin Hunter's Gift event. The event will last for 23 days before concluding on July 27, 2025. You can grab the skin for free by participating in the event and completing certain in-game tasks.
Here's how to participate in the event for the Lesley "Meowkin Hunter" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang:
- Step 1: Launch the game.
- Step 2: Tap on the 'Events' section (on the left-hand side of your homescreen).
- Step 3: Scroll through the events to find the Meowkin Hunter's Gift event and tap on it.
Once the event page loads, there will be a four-by-four square grid. Each of the 16 slots in the grid requires you to complete certain tasks. For example, the first grid is about completing login tasks. Completing all 16 of these tasks will help you get the skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.
Also note that completing all four tasks of a row or column can help you earn amazing rewards like Lesley's 3-day trial card, Hero Fragments, Lucky Tickets, and more. There is a 14-day login task you can complete to earn a reward as well.
Details of the Lesley "Meowkin Hunter" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang
The new Lesley skin has drawn inspiration from the feline furry pets. The skin gives Lesley cat ears, and she dons a gold-plated armor. She also wears a black and white colored bodysuit. Her gold-plated, hi-tech sniper rifle also adds an elegant look to Lesley's appearance.
When Lesley uses her first skill (Master of Camouflage), a small cat revolves around her, helping her become invisible effortlessly. This transition to the camouflaged state looks seamless and is expected to leave enemy heroes confused in the middle of the battle.
When she uses her second skill (Tactical Grenade) while donning this skin, the bullet spread upon impact with the enemy hero looks like water flowing, and it knocks the enemy airborne for a brief moment.
Lastly, when she uses her ultimate skill (Ultimate Snipe) with this skin, a cat appears over her head, providing her with the bullets. It also looks like a laser beam is attacking the enemy with each shot.