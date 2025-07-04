Mobile Legends Bang Bang leak hints at upcoming Alice revamp in MLBB

Some recent Mobile Legends Bang Bang leaks are hinting at another Alice revamp in MLBB. If the rumors are to be trusted, Alice finally got rid of Mana, so you don't have to retreat mid-fight just to fulfill your Mana bar. The new skills and powers can help her excel in both jungling and roaming roles, making her one of the most versatile champions in the game.

However, Alice mains are still using her newfound powers in the Advanced Server. There is still time before the players in the Original Server can get their hands on the revamped Alice in MLBB.

Find more details about the revamped Alice in MLBB in this article.

Note: This article is based on leaks and the information is thus subject to change.

Alice revamp in MLBB: Everything you need to know

The developer is changing her overall appearance in the upcoming Alice revamp in MLBB. As per the Advanced Server, her wingspan has grown bigger, the wings look more curved in the middle, as if they are getting a lift from the air during her movement.

Alice's horns have turned completely black, and these new L-shaped horns are moving towards each other instead of moving away. She now wears pants instead of the stockings, and her hair is dyed completely white.

Instead of the Mana mechanics, the developer has added stacks to Alice's gameplay. With her new passive, she gains stacks whenever she hits enemies with her skills. Receiving four stacks will unlock her ultimate, allowing her to both heal and deal damage. However, once you stop attacking the enemies, the stacks will slowly disappear.

The developer has changed Alice's appearance in the Alice revamp in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

Hitting one enemy hero with her first skill will give you two stacks, while hitting multiple heroes will grant you four stacks. You can also get two stacks for hitting a jungle creep with the first skill, meaning it's time to welcome Jungler Alice back in the meta. However, hitting minions will only grant one stack.

Her first skill remains the same, where she releases an energy ball towards the enemy to deal damage, and tapping on the skill again will help her blink to that position. However, the second skill is being changed slightly.

When you use the second skill, Alice will slow down the enemy by 70% for one second. This skill will not deal HP-based damage anymore. However, if you cast this skill when her new passive is active, the damage and healing from the passive will be increased by 300%.

New ultimate of Alice revamp in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

Lastly, the developer has also changed the ultimate with this Alice revamp in MLBB. When you cast it, the revamped hero will briefly take flight before slamming down on the ground, immobilizing enemies and dealing damage. The damage dealt by her ultimate will depend on Alice's max HP.

The upcoming Alice revamp in MLBB looks very promising, and players are excited to get their hands on the revamped version. It is expected that Moonton Games will launch Alice in the Original Server during the v1.9.98 update launch. Some other Abyss Warriors, like Thamuz and Dyrroth, are likely to get revamped as well. It looks like the developer is preparing to set the stage ahead of the launch of Obsidia, their first abyssal marksman.

