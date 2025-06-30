New MLBB Allstar skin: Jawhead "Proto Guardian" skin release date and skin details explored

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Allstar event went live on June 27, 2025, but there was no sight of the Jawhead "Proto Guardian" skin until now. However, today (June 30, 2025), Moonton has finally announced the launch of this new event-exclusive MLBB Allstar skin via an official X post, and the community has been eager to get their hands on the skin ever since.

This article will reveal the release date of the Jawhead "Proto Guardian" skin, the new MLBB Allstar event skin, and everything you need to know about it.

When will the Jawhead "Proto Guardian" skin arrive in MLBB?

According to an official X post, currently live on the official page, the Jawhead "Proto Guardian" Allstar skin is arriving on July 5, 2025. There will be two variants of the skin, i.e., the Jawhead "Proto Guardian" skin and its painted variant, Jawhead "Proto Sentinel" skin.

According to the in-game event calendar, both skins will go live in the game on July 5, 2025, and will last until August 3, 2025. These skins will be available to players purchasing the event pass. A Battle Emote and a Custom Action will also be a part of this event.

New MLBB Allstar skins: Jawhead "Proto Guardian" and Jawhead "Proto Sentinel" skins' details

The mechanical dinosaurs are everywhere on the map, and they will be there throughout the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Allstar event. The event-exclusive Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" skin has turned Kupa into a dinosaur as well. Therefore, when Jawhead first made its appearance in the Allstar event trailer, it was expected that the robot would also be turning into a mechanical dinosaur.

The designers have met the expectations of the community and gave the robot a sturdy, mechanical, dinosaur-like appearance in the Jawhead "Proto Guardian" skin and its painted variant, the Jawhead "Proto Sentinel" skin.

Jawhead "Proto Guardian" skin and its painted variant, side-by-side (Image via Moonton Games)

Jawhead dons a blue and golden-colored armored exosuit when wearing the "Proto Guardian" skin. The little girl wears a yellow hat. The robot has golden claws and glowing, angular spikes coming out of its back, giving Jawhead the look of a mechanical beast.

On the other hand, when he dons the "Proto Sentinel" skin, the colors of its armor are changed to blue, grey, and red. The robot's mechanical claws turn sky blue, and the little girl also dons a sky blue hat, which complements the overall look.

When Jawhead casts his first skill (Smart Missiles), multiple missiles revolve around the targeted hero like a tornado before hitting them. These missiles have a golden trail effect for the "Proto Guardian" skin and a red trail effect for the "Proto Sentinel" skin.

Jawhead second skill effects wearing the skins (Image via Moonton Games)

While using his second skill (Ejector), Jawhead charges toward the target direction and knocks the enemy airborne using the horns added to these skins. You will see a golden glow after clashing with the enemy when wearing the "Proto Guardian" skin and a blue and purple glow when wearing the "Proto Sentinel" skin.

When using its ultimate (Unstoppable Force) it also charges towards the enemy and deals damage upon collision. It looks like three blades revolve around the enemy after the crash, thanks to the skins' skill animation. These blades are blue for the "Proto Hunter" skin and red for the "Proto Sentinel" skin.

Moonton Games has yet to confirm how to get the Jawhead "Proto Guardian" skin and its painted variant in MLBB. However, since they are already giving the event-exclusive Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" skin and its painted variant for free, chances are you have to spend diamonds to get the Jawhead skins.

