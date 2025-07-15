5 best Roamers in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

The best Roamers in Mobile Legends Bang Bang can help save their teammates from teamfights, provide cover, and more. They begin the game with the Marksman, help them clear lanes, and poke the enemy heroes. However, they rarely get a kill or gold from killing the minions and creeps. Yet, the Roamers selflessly help the whole team with their poking abilities and tanky nature.

Therefore, this article tries to list the best Roamers in Mobile Legends Bang Bang's current meta. Read on to explore more.

Gatotkaca and four of the other best Roamers in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

1) Kalea

Kalea is among the most feared Roamers in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. The Fighter/Support hero arrived during early 2025, and she has been saving teammates ever since. Despite recent nerfs, Kalea remains one of the top Roamers with her tanky nature, and defensive and offensive skills.

Trained by Badaang and Kadita, Kalea is a top-tier Suppoert hero in the current meta (Image via Moonton Games)

Kalea heals her teammates with her basic attacks. She uses her second skill to reposition herself, and uses her ultimate to grab the enemy by her tail and slam them in the target location. You can use Flicker or Petrify as a Battle Spell to get the best out of her in the battles.

2) Estes

Estes has been proving his worth as one of the best Roamers in Mobile Legends Bang Bang for quite some time. While he rarely indulges himself in teamfights, his healing ability makes it hard for opponents to kill the allied heroes near him. He can use his skills to slow down enemies, making the trapped enemy heroes an easy target. He can also use his ultimate to heal the whole team at once.

Use the Revitalize Battle Spell when playing Estes to increase your chances of healing allies. Estes is a teamfights specialist. So, try to poke enemy heroes to initiate teamfights. However, since he is somewhat of a squishy hero himself, try to always be around the teammates. An Estes roaming solo in the battlefield becomes an easy target for the enemies.

3) Gatotkaca

Gatotkaca can be another unique pick when you are looking for the best Roamers in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Since there are plenty of Marksman and Mage heroes with Magic Damage, with the right build, Gatotkaca's massive HP and Magic Defense make him the perfect roamer to counter them. He is a versatile hero who can also help fill the role of a Fighter in the EXP Lane as well.

Gatotkaca is a great tank to pick when you are looking for a Roamer (Image via Moonton Games)

However, he is also a perfect initiator with great damage-dealing capabilities. His first skill creates a crack on the ground. It can help deal damage to the enemy heroes and can also clear the minion wave faster than usual. The second skill helps him dash to retreat or to catch up retreating enemies, and the ultimate can stun a bunch of enemies for a brief moment.

4) Angela

Angela has managed to maintain her place in the list of current best Roamers in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. She can deal enough damage with her first skill to clear the minion waves while simultaneously healing enemies in the skill's range. Her second skill can slow enemies down, and her ultimate helps her to attach herself to allies to provide them shield, boost their health, and more.

Use Revitalize Battle Spell and attach yourself to any ally in a teamfight situation, and you can easily give enough healing boost to your allies to help them outlast the enemies.

5) Mathilda

Mathilda has recently become meta again, and the Support/Assassin hybrid Roamer has taken teamfights by storm. Despite being a Roamer, she deals a respectable amount of Magic Damage to clear the minion waves quickly. It's difficult to approach the hero Mathilda is protecting.

Mathilda is a versatile Roamer in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

Matilda can use her skills to shield allies and grant them a dash. This way, she always helps the teammates gain a positional advantage in teamfights. Her ultimate can burst down squishy enemies, helping the team earn a great opening during tough situations. Such abilities make her one of the best Roamers in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

While these are some of the best Roamers in Mobile Legends Bang Bang's current meta, heroes like Franco, Tigreal, and Belerick also get shoutouts when we are talking about this role. Hylos, with his damage-dealing abilities, can also be a great pick for the role in the current MLBB meta.

