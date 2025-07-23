  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Badang "Leo" skin returns in MLBB: Schedule, draw cost, and more

Badang "Leo" skin returns in MLBB: Schedule, draw cost, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 23, 2025 17:29 GMT
Badang &quot;Leo&quot; skin returns in MLBB
Badang "Leo" skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton Games)

According to a post on the title's official X page, the Badang "Leo" skin has returned in MLBB for a limited time. It is one of the most popular Zodiac skins in the game, so the community is naturally excited. The skin merges Badang's looks with the aggression of a lion. While using this skin, Badang wears an armor-like dress with a belt that has a lion's face for a buckle. He also gets blue lion claws on his hand, and golden claws at the edge of his boots.

Ad

If you're trying to obtain this skin, you can get a 30% discount on each draw, thanks to the launch week offer. Read on to learn more.

Badang "Leo" skin returns to MLBB: Schedule and draw cost

The Badang "Leo" skin returned to MLBB on July 23, 2025, and will be available for a month, till August 22, 2025. You will need Crystals of Aurora to draw for this skin.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Also read: MLBB x SpongeBob collaboration leaks

Each draw costs 20 Crystals of Aurora, and each 5x draw costs 100 Crystals of Aurora. However, the developer is offering a 30% discount on draws during the first week of launch. During this period, you will need 14 Crystals of Aurora for a single draw, and 70 Crystals of Aurora for each 5x draw.

Badang "Leo" skin returns to MLBB: How to get the skin

You can draw for the Badang "Leo" skin in MLBB from the in-game Shop tab. Check out the guide below for more details:

Ad
  • Step 1: Launch the game.
  • Step 2: Tap on the in-game Shop tab.
  • Step 3: Click on the Draw section.
  • Step 4: Click on the Zodiac Summon section.

Also read: Leak hints at Alice revamp in MLBB

Here, you can draw for the skin using Crystals of Aurora. Each draw will give you one to five Star Powers. Once you increase your Star Power to 100, you can get the monthly featured Zodiac skin.

Check out the reward drop rates from this banner below:

Ad
  • One Magic Wheel Potion: 5%
  • One-day Deluxe Skin Trial Card Pack: 10%
  • 30 Tickets: 15%
  • Four Rare Skin Fragments: 10%
  • 20 Magic Dust: 20%
  • One-day Crystal Killing Notification: 15%
  • Seven-day Come and Hit Me Emote: 15%
  • One-day Light and Dark Recall Effect: 10%

Also read: 5 best Roamers in MLBB

The Zodiac Summon prize pool resets every month. If you fail to reach 100 Star Powers this month, your collected amount will carry over to the next month. That said, each of these draws also has a 0.001% chance of dropping the featured Zodiac skin.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications