Badang "Leo" skin returns in MLBB: Schedule, draw cost, and more

According to a post on the title's official X page, the Badang "Leo" skin has returned in MLBB for a limited time. It is one of the most popular Zodiac skins in the game, so the community is naturally excited. The skin merges Badang's looks with the aggression of a lion. While using this skin, Badang wears an armor-like dress with a belt that has a lion's face for a buckle. He also gets blue lion claws on his hand, and golden claws at the edge of his boots. If you're trying to obtain this skin, you can get a 30% discount on each draw, thanks to the launch week offer. Read on to learn more.Badang "Leo" skin returns to MLBB: Schedule and draw costThe Badang "Leo" skin returned to MLBB on July 23, 2025, and will be available for a month, till August 22, 2025. You will need Crystals of Aurora to draw for this skin.Each draw costs 20 Crystals of Aurora, and each 5x draw costs 100 Crystals of Aurora. However, the developer is offering a 30% discount on draws during the first week of launch. During this period, you will need 14 Crystals of Aurora for a single draw, and 70 Crystals of Aurora for each 5x draw.Badang "Leo" skin returns to MLBB: How to get the skinYou can draw for the Badang "Leo" skin in MLBB from the in-game Shop tab. Check out the guide below for more details:Step 1: Launch the game.Step 2: Tap on the in-game Shop tab.Step 3: Click on the Draw section.Step 4: Click on the Zodiac Summon section.Here, you can draw for the skin using Crystals of Aurora. Each draw will give you one to five Star Powers. Once you increase your Star Power to 100, you can get the monthly featured Zodiac skin.Check out the reward drop rates from this banner below:One Magic Wheel Potion: 5%One-day Deluxe Skin Trial Card Pack: 10%30 Tickets: 15%Four Rare Skin Fragments: 10%20 Magic Dust: 20%One-day Crystal Killing Notification: 15%Seven-day Come and Hit Me Emote: 15%One-day Light and Dark Recall Effect: 10%The Zodiac Summon prize pool resets every month. If you fail to reach 100 Star Powers this month, your collected amount will carry over to the next month. That said, each of these draws also has a 0.001% chance of dropping the featured Zodiac skin.