  • Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update (August 2025): Hero revamp, hero adjustments, and more

Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update (August 2025): Hero revamp, hero adjustments, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 06, 2025 19:28 GMT
The new MLBB August 2025 patch notes are now live (Image via Moonton Games)

Moonton Games released the Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update in August 2025, with details arriving in the in-game Events section on August 5, 2025. The patch is scheduled to go live on August 6, 2025, along with the launch of the new Grock revamp. According to the in-game patch details, two heroes will receive certain adjustments in this update.

This article details everything you need to know about the Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update in August 2025.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update (August 2025): Grock revamp

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update will arrive with a Grock revamp. The Fortress Titan has turned into a relentless, control-oriented Tank. His body size now scales with his Physical Defense, and his original Power of Nature has turned into a passive trigger, helping him gain CC immunity when casting a skill.

His passive helps him gain a shield periodically, which enhances the Basic Attack into a swinging strike. This shield also helps him gain a significant Physical Defense bonus.

Also read: Rumors of an Alice revamp in MLBB

Grock now deals damage and knocks enemies back in a fan-shaped area. Knocked back enemies take additional damage upon hitting walls. His second skill still helps him summon a stone wall in a larger target area than before. This wall deals damage and pushes enemies within its range towards the hero.

Grock's ultimate now deals minor damage to enemies in his path of charge. However, upon hitting a terrain during the charge, he stops and triggers a massive explosion, dealing heavy damage to enemies within range and knocking them airborne.

Check out our previous article for more detailed skill descriptions and the best skill combination tips.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update (August 2025): Hero adjustments

Carmilla and Yve will receive certain buffs in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update in August 2025. This segment of the article goes through the changes.

Carmilla

Passive

  • Cooldown on the Same Hero: Reduced from 5 seconds to 3 seconds. Now you can stack effects event in 1v1 combats.
Carmilla is getting buffed in this update (Image via Moonton Games)
Skill one

  • Number of Crimson Flowers: Increased from 2 to 3.
  • Removed the circling speed increase mechanic. Flowers now circle at the increased speed by default.
  • Damage: Reduced from 100-200 + 50% Magic Power to 65-130 + 30% Magic Power.
  • Slow Effect: Reduced from 10% to 6%.
  • Cap: Reduced from 50% to 30%.
  • HP Regen: Reduced from 74-150 + 35% Magic Power to 45-90 + 21% Magic Power.

Skill two

  • The Movement Speed now decays more slowly and will only start decaying after 2.5 seconds.

Also read: MLBB Starlight pass August 2025

Yve

Passive (revamped)

  • Yve gains a stack of shield when dealing damage to enemy heroes with her skills. The shield can stack up to 3 times and lasts for 3 seconds.

Skill one

  • Cooldown: Reduced from 5seconds-2.5 seconds to 3 seconds-1second.
  • Mana Cost: Reduced from 65-90 to 40-65.
  • Damage: Reduced from 350-600 + 150% Magic Power to 290-540+120% Magic Power.
Yve received a complete passive revamp in the patch update (Image via Moonton Games)
Skill two

  • Second stage damage: Reduced from 105-180 + 20% Magic Power TO 50-125 + 10% Magic Power.
  • Mana Cost: Reduced from 100-150 to 80-130.

Ultimate

  • Removed the Shield Effect when activating the Ultimate.
  • Number of Attacks: Increased from 15 to 20.
  • Slow Effect When Swipe: Increased from 50% to 60%.
  • New Effect: Increase camera height when casting the ultimate.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update (August 2025): Battlefield adjustments and more

Moonton Games has introduced a few Battlefield adjustments and certain other changes in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update for August 2025. Check them out below:

  • Fixed an issue where Ixia's Basic Attack range was abnormal.
  • Fixed an issue where Roaming Blessing - Dire Hit dealt significantly less damage than described.
  • Fixed an issue where Vexana's Eternal Guard could not trigger Glowing Wand and Genius Wand. Eternal Guard's slashes now count as Basic Attacks and can trigger Attack Effects.

Other system adjustments

  • Players in the Breakout and Knockout phases of MLBB Rising Open can now invite each other to team up and participate together.
  • Eudora "Emerald Enchantress" skin has been optimized with enhanced skill two hit effects and new voice lines.
The Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch update for August 2025 is here for the mid-season balancing of the meta. These changes are expected to increase the title's competitiveness and enhance one's in-game experience.

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

