Grock revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Release date and skills explained

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 01, 2025 12:24 GMT
Grock revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Grock revamp in MLBB
Grock is getting a revamp to turn into the Fortress Titan (Image via Moonton Games)

Moonton Games announced the Grock revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, amid the rumors of an Alice revamp, and the community is hyped. The developer has changed certain gameplay mechanics of the Fortress Titan to help the beloved Tank climb up a few tiers in the current meta.

This article will discuss everything you need to know about the upcoming Grock revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Grock revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Release date and other details

The Grock revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang will arrive on August 6, 2025. The video posted on the title's X handle shows that the developer has brought plenty of changes to Grock's skillset to help him become meta again.

New Passive: Bastion of Stone

Grock has a new passive called Bastion of Stone, which gives Grock CC Immunity whenever he casts a skill.

Also read: MLBB Starlight Pass August 2025

Grock now has a new Passive (Image via Moonton Games)
This new passive allows the hero to absorb energy from nature, and once the energy is full, he gets a shield equal to his Max HP. This also enhances his next basic attack to deal physical damage based on the target's maximum HP. Stay near the walls to get maximum energy. He also gets extra physical defense when the shield is active.

First skill: Mighty Swing

After the launch of the new Grock revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, he won't need to charge up to cast the first skill, making it much more flexible.

Grock can make enemies airborne with his first skill after the revamp (Image via Moonton Games)
He swings with tremendous force within a half-circle (much like Alpha's second skill, minus the healing) to deal physical damage and knock enemies back. If the knocked-back enemy hits a wall, they will be airborne and will get extra physical damage based on their maximum HP.

Second skill: Earthen Rampart

Grock's second skill now has a larger hit area. Moreover, the smart cast of this skill now prioritizes targeting behind the enemy hero, blocking their path of retreat.

Also read: MLBB x SpongeBob collaboration release date

Grock&#039;s second skill now has a larger action area (Image via Moonton Games)
Smartly casting the second skill after the Grock revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang can help you pull enemies closer to your teammates. You can also block enemies approaching your teammates in a gank with the second skill.

Ultimate: Tectonic Charge

Grock&#039;s ultimate can deal huge Physical Damage under the right conditions (Image via Moonton Games)
The ultimate skill has stayed quite the same. Grock charges toward the targeted direction, dealing physical damage to enemy heroes in his path. When it collides with a terrain, the impact creates a shockwave. This deals even more Physical Damage to the enemies and knocks them airborne.

Grock revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Combo tips to give you a headstart

Grock's recently adjusted second skill will now act as a fight initiation skill. During solo fights, use his second skill behind the enemy to pull them toward the hero. Then, use his first skill to slam them into the wall and knock them airborne. Next, use his ultimate to charge them into the wall and deal more physical damage, and then finish things off with the basic attack.

Also read: Leaks of new abyssal marksman in MLBB

Use the same fight initiation strategy during teamfights. Block the enemies' path to retreat first, then use the first skill to knock them airborne, and use the ultimate to deal more damage and make them airborne again. If you execute the combo properly, your teammates will have enough time to finish enemies off.

Edited by Angad Sharma
