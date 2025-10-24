  • home icon
  Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Freya revamp release date and sneak peek

Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Freya revamp release date and sneak peek

By Subhadip Dey
Published Oct 24, 2025 13:22 GMT
Freya revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang
Freya revamp sneak peek video is live now (Image via Moonton Games)

The highly anticipated Freya revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang is finally arriving. Moonton Games has announced multiple hero revamps in 2025, with the Freya one being long overdue. In a recent X post, Moonton provided a sneak peek at the upcoming revamp, which has the community excited.

This article will discuss everything about the upcoming Freya revamp in MLBB. Read on to learn more.

Freya revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Release date and more

The Freya revamp in MLBB will arrive on November 5, 2025, with new armor, skills, and more. The hero has a new brown and steel colored armor. Her blue highlights are gone, and her armor now looks more resilient and powerful than before.

The design of a cross in front of her shield is now replaced with what seems like a knight's helmet, with wings attached to it. Furthermore, there are four blades attached to the armor.

The most interesting change in her appearance is that Freya now has braids in her blonde hair. Her Valkyrie Descent title is now more aligned with her looks.

Also read: MLBB launch issue fix

Freya's Sustainability is now revamped, which will help her activate her second skill instantly, giving her easy and smooth long-range attacks. When using her ultimate skill, Freya will experience increased mobility.

Her Scared Orb feature has been retained along with her special ability to deal slash damage with basic attacks after transformation using her ultimate skill.

While the official X post does not reveal any other information about the upcoming revamp of Freya in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, it looks like this update will once again send the character to the top of the meta. Players can also expect balance changes in the update.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
