Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Freya revamp release date and sneak peek

The highly anticipated Freya revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang is finally arriving. Moonton Games has announced multiple hero revamps in 2025, with the Freya one being long overdue. In a recent X post, Moonton provided a sneak peek at the upcoming revamp, which has the community excited.This article will discuss everything about the upcoming Freya revamp in MLBB. Read on to learn more.Freya revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Release date and moreThe Freya revamp in MLBB will arrive on November 5, 2025, with new armor, skills, and more. The hero has a new brown and steel colored armor. Her blue highlights are gone, and her armor now looks more resilient and powerful than before. The design of a cross in front of her shield is now replaced with what seems like a knight's helmet, with wings attached to it. Furthermore, there are four blades attached to the armor.The most interesting change in her appearance is that Freya now has braids in her blonde hair. Her Valkyrie Descent title is now more aligned with her looks.Also read: MLBB launch issue fixFreya's Sustainability is now revamped, which will help her activate her second skill instantly, giving her easy and smooth long-range attacks. When using her ultimate skill, Freya will experience increased mobility. Her Scared Orb feature has been retained along with her special ability to deal slash damage with basic attacks after transformation using her ultimate skill.While the official X post does not reveal any other information about the upcoming revamp of Freya in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, it looks like this update will once again send the character to the top of the meta. Players can also expect balance changes in the update.