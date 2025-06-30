Monopoly Go Adventure Club Escape the Empire Partners event: Everything you need to know

Scopely recently introduced the Monopoly Go Adventure Club Escape the Empire Partners event in the popular board game. It requires you to team up with other players, clear every level to rank up, and finally escape the empire. It also offers plenty of level rewards, having a lot of intriguing content, all of which will massively enhance your Monopoly Go experience.

The Monopoly Go Adventure Club Escape the Empire Partners event is currently live and will be available until 1 PM ET on July 2, 2025.

How to team up in the Monopoly Go Adventure Club Escape the Empire Partners event?

Like the other Adventure Club events in Monopoly Go, the Escape the Empire event requires you to partner with your in-game friends or other players. However, this time, every team consists of five players (or tycoons) instead of the eight in the team rule. Hence, you will only need four other teammates to play the event.

Adding friends in Monopoly Go Adventure Club Escape the Empire event (Image via Scopely)

To recruit teammates, click on the green add symbol and send requests to your in-game friends. Once they accept, you will be partnered in a single team. Meanwhile, you can also accept others' friend requests from the dedicated requests section.

However, if you fail to get all five members, you must wait for 24 hours for the game to assign you random teammates.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Adventure Club Escape the Empire Partners event?

The Monopoly Go Adventure Club Escape the Empire Partners event begins once your team is complete. On every level, you should tap on objects to find the interactive ones that let you choose a numbered card. You will get three cards, and you can choose one (preferably the one with the least score).

However, remember that every card chosen drains the collected Adventure Club tokens. Hence, you must refrain from overspending the tokens, which are hard to get a hold of.

Once you have selected an option, two cards are drawn from your hand, and the total of these two must match or exceed the number shown on screen. This will help you progress and earn rewards - 500 dice, Jedi M token, Wild Stickers, Death Star Shield, and rare packs.

You will also get random Power Cards (drawn like the other cards), which will help you advance further. For example, the 'On Fire' card lets you draw another card, and the 'Give a Gift' card provides extra tokens to your teammates. Meanwhile, if your losses count fills up the Card Meter, you can stand a chance to get high-value cards.

In addition, there are multiple treasure chests in the Escape the Empire Partners event. While opening them is not mandatory for completing a level, doing so will help you obtain handsome rewards. Some of these will also benefit every player on a team.

With so many new additions, Scopely will likely hope that the new Monopoly Go Adventure Club Escape the Empire Partners event will build on the success of previously introduced Partners events.

