Monopoly Go Firespray Frenzy tournament: Schedule and rewards explored

Scopely is back with a new Monopoly Go tournament called the Firespray Frenzy. Lasting only for a day and three hours, it will conclude along with the Hyperspace Partners event. Therefore, this event can very well be your final chance to grab tokens for the Partners event, making it one of the more crucial tournaments for the tycoons today.

This article brings everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Firespray Frenzy tournament so that you stay a step ahead of your peers at all times. Read on to explore more.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Firespray Frenzy tournament

The Monopoly Go Firespray Frenzy tournament begins on June 21, 2025, and it will run until June 23, 2025. The tournament brings 40 milestones that you can complete to earn the corresponding rewards. Completing all milestones will earn you more than 5.5K dice rolls and 1.9K tokens for the Partners event.

You must land on the Railroad tile and complete tasks like Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn points, which will help you complete the milestones. Each successful and blocked Shutdown will earn you four and two points, respectively.

This is how you can earn points (Image for reference via Scopely)

On the other hand, each Small Heist will give you four points, and every Large and Bankrupt Heist will help you earn six and eight points, respectively. Check out the list of rewards and requisite points to complete the milestones to earn them from the table below:

Milestones Rewards Points 1 70 Partners event tokens 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 80 Partners event tokens 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 85 dice 150 points 7 100 Partners event tokens 100 points 8 125 dice 225 points 9 Cash 200 points 10 120 Partners event tokens 250 points 11 Cash 275 points 12 200 dice 425 points 13 5 minutes Cash Boost 200 points 14 150 Partners event tokens 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack 350 points 16 215 dice 475 points 17 180 Partners event tokens 350 points 18 235 dice 550 points 19 30 minutes Mega Heist 250 points 20 200 Partners event tokens 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 275 dice 775 points 23 220 Partners event tokens 600 points 24 345 dice 1K points 25 Cash 800 points 26 240 Partners event tokens 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 360 dice 1.2K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 250 Partners event tokens 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 500 dice 1.75K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 300 Partners event tokens 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 points 36 600 dice 2.35K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 800 dice 3.5K points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2125 dice 8.5K points

While Scopely brings different ways to help you earn points, it is not enough, especially when you are chasing the milestones that require thousands of points to complete. You can use roll multipliers during this event to earn points faster than usual.

That said, if you use the feature drastically, you will end up with zero dice rolls before you can notice, and will not be able to complete the milestones either. Check out our article about certain tips and tricks to use roll multipliers to get the most out of it.

