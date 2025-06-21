  • home icon
Monopoly Go Firespray Frenzy tournament: Schedule and rewards explored

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jun 21, 2025 20:49 IST
Monopoly Go Firework Frenzy
All Firework Frenzy tournament rewards in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Scopely is back with a new Monopoly Go tournament called the Firespray Frenzy. Lasting only for a day and three hours, it will conclude along with the Hyperspace Partners event. Therefore, this event can very well be your final chance to grab tokens for the Partners event, making it one of the more crucial tournaments for the tycoons today.

This article brings everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Firespray Frenzy tournament so that you stay a step ahead of your peers at all times. Read on to explore more.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Firespray Frenzy tournament

The Monopoly Go Firespray Frenzy tournament begins on June 21, 2025, and it will run until June 23, 2025. The tournament brings 40 milestones that you can complete to earn the corresponding rewards. Completing all milestones will earn you more than 5.5K dice rolls and 1.9K tokens for the Partners event.

You must land on the Railroad tile and complete tasks like Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn points, which will help you complete the milestones. Each successful and blocked Shutdown will earn you four and two points, respectively.

This is how you can earn points (Image for reference via Scopely)
This is how you can earn points (Image for reference via Scopely)

On the other hand, each Small Heist will give you four points, and every Large and Bankrupt Heist will help you earn six and eight points, respectively. Check out the list of rewards and requisite points to complete the milestones to earn them from the table below:

MilestonesRewardsPoints
170 Partners event tokens10 points
240 dice25 points
380 Partners event tokens40 points
4Green Sticker Pack80 points
5Cash120 points
685 dice150 points
7100 Partners event tokens100 points
8125 dice225 points
9Cash200 points
10120 Partners event tokens250 points
11Cash275 points
12200 dice425 points
135 minutes Cash Boost200 points
14150 Partners event tokens300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack350 points
16215 dice475 points
17180 Partners event tokens350 points
18235 dice550 points
1930 minutes Mega Heist250 points
20200 Partners event tokens400 points
21Cash500 points
22275 dice775 points
23220 Partners event tokens600 points
24345 dice1K points
25Cash800 points
26240 Partners event tokens750 points
27Cash850 points
28360 dice1.2K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
30250 Partners event tokens800 points
31Cash900 points
32500 dice1.75K points
33Cash1.2K points
34300 Partners event tokens1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36600 dice2.35K points
37Cash1.5K points
38800 dice3.5K points
39Cash2K points
402125 dice8.5K points

While Scopely brings different ways to help you earn points, it is not enough, especially when you are chasing the milestones that require thousands of points to complete. You can use roll multipliers during this event to earn points faster than usual.

That said, if you use the feature drastically, you will end up with zero dice rolls before you can notice, and will not be able to complete the milestones either. Check out our article about certain tips and tricks to use roll multipliers to get the most out of it.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
