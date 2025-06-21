Monopoly Go Firespray Frenzy tournament: Schedule and rewards explored
Scopely is back with a new Monopoly Go tournament called the Firespray Frenzy. Lasting only for a day and three hours, it will conclude along with the Hyperspace Partners event. Therefore, this event can very well be your final chance to grab tokens for the Partners event, making it one of the more crucial tournaments for the tycoons today.
This article brings everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Firespray Frenzy tournament so that you stay a step ahead of your peers at all times. Read on to explore more.
Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Firespray Frenzy tournament
The Monopoly Go Firespray Frenzy tournament begins on June 21, 2025, and it will run until June 23, 2025. The tournament brings 40 milestones that you can complete to earn the corresponding rewards. Completing all milestones will earn you more than 5.5K dice rolls and 1.9K tokens for the Partners event.
You must land on the Railroad tile and complete tasks like Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn points, which will help you complete the milestones. Each successful and blocked Shutdown will earn you four and two points, respectively.
On the other hand, each Small Heist will give you four points, and every Large and Bankrupt Heist will help you earn six and eight points, respectively. Check out the list of rewards and requisite points to complete the milestones to earn them from the table below:
Milestones
Rewards
Points
1
70 Partners event tokens
10 points
2
40 dice
25 points
3
80 Partners event tokens
40 points
4
Green Sticker Pack
80 points
5
Cash
120 points
6
85 dice
150 points
7
100 Partners event tokens
100 points
8
125 dice
225 points
9
Cash
200 points
10
120 Partners event tokens
250 points
11
Cash
275 points
12
200 dice
425 points
13
5 minutes Cash Boost
200 points
14
150 Partners event tokens
300 points
15
Pink Sticker Pack
350 points
16
215 dice
475 points
17
180 Partners event tokens
350 points
18
235 dice
550 points
19
30 minutes Mega Heist
250 points
20
200 Partners event tokens
400 points
21
Cash
500 points
22
275 dice
775 points
23
220 Partners event tokens
600 points
24
345 dice
1K points
25
Cash
800 points
26
240 Partners event tokens
750 points
27
Cash
850 points
28
360 dice
1.2K points
29
10 minutes Cash Boost
500 points
30
250 Partners event tokens
800 points
31
Cash
900 points
32
500 dice
1.75K points
33
Cash
1.2K points
34
300 Partners event tokens
1K points
35
30 minutes Builder's Bash
750 points
36
600 dice
2.35K points
37
Cash
1.5K points
38
800 dice
3.5K points
39
Cash
2K points
40
2125 dice
8.5K points
While Scopely brings different ways to help you earn points, it is not enough, especially when you are chasing the milestones that require thousands of points to complete. You can use roll multipliers during this event to earn points faster than usual.
That said, if you use the feature drastically, you will end up with zero dice rolls before you can notice, and will not be able to complete the milestones either. Check out our article about certain tips and tricks to use roll multipliers to get the most out of it.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Subhadip Dey
Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.
He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.
Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.
When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.
HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also
Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.