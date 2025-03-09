Monopoly GO Frame Game tournament: Schedule and rewards, explored

The Monopoly GO Frame Game tournament is set to arrive on March 9, 2025, with many milestones and corresponding rewards. This new tournament brings a lot of in-game assets as rewards. However, players will be most excited about earning tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event, in which they can participate and earn more rewards.

Ad

Since it takes several dice rolls to complete all milestones of the Monopoly GO Frame Game tournament, it helps to know the complete list of rewards on offer. This article details everything you need to know about the event.

Schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO Frame Game tournament

As mentioned in the Monopoly GO daily events schedule, the Monopoly GO Frame Game tournament will begin on March 9, 2025. Like all daily tournaments, it will last for a day before expiring on March 10, 2025. It will conclude along with the Peg-E Prize Drop. Thus, this will be your final chance to grab Peg-E Prize Drop tokens.

Ad

Trending

Monopoly GO Frame Game will go live soon in the game (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO Frame Game tournament introduces 40 milestones. You must gather requisite points to complete each one and earn the corresponding rewards. Completing all milestones can earn you up to 6.5K+ dice rolls and over 500 Peg-E Tokens.

Ad

You must complete certain tasks to earn points that will help you complete the milestones. Here is the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Frame Game tournament:

First milestone (10 points) : 8 Pickaxe tokens

: 8 Pickaxe tokens Seconds milestone (25 points) : 40 dice

: 40 dice Third milestone (40 points) : Cash

: Cash Fourth milestone (80 points) : Green Sticker pack

: Green Sticker pack Fifth milestone (120 points) : Cash

: Cash Sixth milestone (150 points) : 12 Pickaxe tokens

: 12 Pickaxe tokens Seventh milestone(100 points) : 5 minutes High Roller

: 5 minutes High Roller Eighth milestone (225 points) : 130 dice

: 130 dice Ninth milestone (200 points) : 15 Pickaxe tokens

: 15 Pickaxe tokens 10th milestone (250 points) : Yellow Sticker pack

: Yellow Sticker pack 11th milestone (275 points) : 30 Pickaxe tokens

: 30 Pickaxe tokens 12th milestone (350 points) : 225 dice

: 225 dice 13th milestone (200 points) : 5 minutes Cash Boost

: 5 minutes Cash Boost 14th milestone (300 points) : 35 Pickaxe tokens

: 35 Pickaxe tokens 15th milestone (350 points) : Pink Sticker pack

: Pink Sticker pack 16th milestone (400 points) : 250 dice

: 250 dice 17th milestone (350 points) : 40 Pickaxe tokens

: 40 Pickaxe tokens 18th milestone (450 points) : 275 dice

: 275 dice 19th milestone (250 points) : 30 minutes Mega Heist

: 30 minutes Mega Heist 20th milestone (400 points) : 50 Pickaxe tokens

: 50 Pickaxe tokens 21st milestone: (500 points) : Cash

: Cash 22nd milestone (650 points) : 325 dice

: 325 dice 23rd milestone (600 points) : 70 Pickaxe tokens

: 70 Pickaxe tokens 24th milestone (900 points) : 400 dice

: 400 dice 25th milestone (800 points) : Cash

: Cash 26th milestone (750 points) : 75 Pickaxe tokens

: 75 Pickaxe tokens 27th milestone (850 points) : Cash

: Cash 28th milestone (1K points) : 425 dice

: 425 dice 29th milestone (500 points) : 10 minutes Cash Boost

: 10 minutes Cash Boost 30th milestone (800 points) : 80 Peg-E tokens

: 80 Peg-E tokens 31st milestone (900 points) : Cash

: Cash 32nd milestone (1.5K points) : 575 dice

: 575 dice 33rd milestone (1.2K points) : Cash

: Cash 34th milestone (1K points) : 100 Peg-E Tokens

: 100 Peg-E Tokens 35th milestone (750 points) : 30 minutes Builder's Bash

: 30 minutes Builder's Bash 36th milestone (2K points) : 700 dice

: 700 dice 37th milestone (1.5K points) : Cash

: Cash 38th milestone (3K points) : 950 dice

: 950 dice 39th milestone (2K points) : Cash

: Cash 40th milestone (7K points): 2.5K dice rolls

Ad

Earn points for the Monopoly GO Frame Game tournament (Image via Scopely)

You can land on the Railroad tiles and complete certain tasks like Shutdown and Bank Heist to earn points. Each blocked Shutdown will give you two points, while successful ones will earn you four points.

Moreover, each Small Heist will help you earn four points, while each Large Heist will fetch you six points. Each Bankrupt Heist will get you eight points. Using roll multipliers can help you earn more rewards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback