Monopoly GO Frame Game tournament: Schedule and rewards, explored

The Monopoly GO Frame Game tournament is set to arrive on March 9, 2025, with many milestones and corresponding rewards. This new tournament brings a lot of in-game assets as rewards. However, players will be most excited about earning tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event, in which they can participate and earn more rewards.
Since it takes several dice rolls to complete all milestones of the Monopoly GO Frame Game tournament, it helps to know the complete list of rewards on offer. This article details everything you need to know about the event.
Schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO Frame Game tournament
As mentioned in the Monopoly GO daily events schedule, the Monopoly GO Frame Game tournament will begin on March 9, 2025. Like all daily tournaments, it will last for a day before expiring on March 10, 2025. It will conclude along with the Peg-E Prize Drop. Thus, this will be your final chance to grab Peg-E Prize Drop tokens.
The Monopoly GO Frame Game tournament introduces 40 milestones. You must gather requisite points to complete each one and earn the corresponding rewards. Completing all milestones can earn you up to 6.5K+ dice rolls and over 500 Peg-E Tokens.
You must complete certain tasks to earn points that will help you complete the milestones. Here is the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Frame Game tournament:
- First milestone (10 points): 8 Pickaxe tokens
- Seconds milestone (25 points): 40 dice
- Third milestone (40 points): Cash
- Fourth milestone (80 points): Green Sticker pack
- Fifth milestone (120 points): Cash
- Sixth milestone (150 points): 12 Pickaxe tokens
- Seventh milestone(100 points): 5 minutes High Roller
- Eighth milestone (225 points): 130 dice
- Ninth milestone (200 points): 15 Pickaxe tokens
- 10th milestone (250 points): Yellow Sticker pack
- 11th milestone (275 points): 30 Pickaxe tokens
- 12th milestone (350 points): 225 dice
- 13th milestone (200 points): 5 minutes Cash Boost
- 14th milestone (300 points): 35 Pickaxe tokens
- 15th milestone (350 points): Pink Sticker pack
- 16th milestone (400 points): 250 dice
- 17th milestone (350 points): 40 Pickaxe tokens
- 18th milestone (450 points): 275 dice
- 19th milestone (250 points): 30 minutes Mega Heist
- 20th milestone (400 points): 50 Pickaxe tokens
- 21st milestone: (500 points): Cash
- 22nd milestone (650 points): 325 dice
- 23rd milestone (600 points): 70 Pickaxe tokens
- 24th milestone (900 points): 400 dice
- 25th milestone (800 points): Cash
- 26th milestone (750 points): 75 Pickaxe tokens
- 27th milestone (850 points): Cash
- 28th milestone (1K points): 425 dice
- 29th milestone (500 points): 10 minutes Cash Boost
- 30th milestone (800 points): 80 Peg-E tokens
- 31st milestone (900 points): Cash
- 32nd milestone (1.5K points): 575 dice
- 33rd milestone (1.2K points): Cash
- 34th milestone (1K points): 100 Peg-E Tokens
- 35th milestone (750 points): 30 minutes Builder's Bash
- 36th milestone (2K points): 700 dice
- 37th milestone (1.5K points): Cash
- 38th milestone (3K points): 950 dice
- 39th milestone (2K points): Cash
- 40th milestone (7K points): 2.5K dice rolls
You can land on the Railroad tiles and complete certain tasks like Shutdown and Bank Heist to earn points. Each blocked Shutdown will give you two points, while successful ones will earn you four points.
Moreover, each Small Heist will help you earn four points, while each Large Heist will fetch you six points. Each Bankrupt Heist will get you eight points. Using roll multipliers can help you earn more rewards.