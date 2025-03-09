Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 9, 2025, can help you win plenty of cash and upgrade your Landmarks faster. Those like Mega Heist and Builder's Bash can easily boost your in-game progress. However, you must learn the complete schedule to chalk out a sustainable strategy to get the most out of them.

Ad

This article can help you learn about the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 9, 2025. This schedule includes the daily Quick Wins and the special offerings coming to the game today.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule begins with Mega Heist. It allows the tycoons to loot the banks of their in-game friends to increase their cash positions.

Next in line is Cash Grab, where you have to tap on the falling banknotes to catch them and fill your cash bucket. This event is followed by High Roller, during which you can use higher roll multipliers.

Ad

Trending

Builder's Bash can help you upgrade Landmarks faster (Image via Scopely)

Mega Heist returns after High Roller as the second last event of today. This is followed by Builder's Bash, which is the final event of today, and allows you to upgrade your Landmarks at up to 50% discount.

Ad

Mega Heist (45 minutes): From 2:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 2:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (20 minutes): From 5:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 5:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): From 8:00 am to 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 8:00 am to 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): From 11:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 11:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): From 8:00 pm to 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Ad

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for March 9, 2025, are:

Pass GO two times

Complete two Shut Downs

Land on Utility one time

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Scopely has introduced a new season called Movie Night after the conclusion of the Artful Tales season on March 6, 2025. The new season also seems to have plenty of exciting events and tournaments. The event and daily tournament coming to Monopoly GO on March 9, 2025, are Work of Fortune and Frame Game, respectively.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Peg-E Prize Drop event also began on March 7, 2025, and it will conclude after three days on March 10, 2025.

Movie Night: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Movie Night. It started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Movie Night. It started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025. Walk of Fortune: This event began on March 7, 2025, and will last for three days before ending its run on March 10, 2025. Land on the tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on March 7, 2025, and will last for three days before ending its run on March 10, 2025. Land on the tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Stunt Stars: This event will begin on March 8, 2025, and end on March 9, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event will begin on March 8, 2025, and end on March 9, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event began on March 7, 2025, as the first special event of the Movie Night Season. It will last until March 10, 2025.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today give you ample chances to earn cash rewards. Since the first Mega Heist and the Cash Boost run simultaneously for a few hours, using roll multipliers during that time can be incredibly helpful for those trying to grab more cash.

You get another chance to get more cash during the second Mega Heist event. Use what you have earned from them during Builder's Bash to boost your progress.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (March 8, 2025) were:

Free Parking Dice (1 hour)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback