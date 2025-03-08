The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 6, 2025, are perfect for those trying to grab more cash and dice rolls. Scopely has brought events like Cash Boost and Rent Frenzy to enable you to earn more cash, while the Free Parking Dice event will also go live today, helping you get some free rolls. However, it is hard to get the most out of these events without knowing the complete schedule.

This article features the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 8, 2025, including the schedule for the Quick Wins and other events and tournaments.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 8, 2025, begin with Free Parking Dice, which helps you to earn plenty of free rolls. Land on specific tiles to earn those free rolls, and retrieve them by landing on the Free Parking tile.

The Free Parking Dice event can help you to increase your dice roll (Image via Scopely)

This is followed by the Cash Boost event, which boosts your cash earnings so that you get extra cash for playing the game. The next event is High Roller, during which you can use higher roll multipliers irrespective of your dice rolls' stock.

Next in line is another Free Parking Dice event, followed by the Rent Frenzy event, which allows you to grab more rent from your in-game friends. Rent Frenzy is also the final flash event of today's schedule.

Free Parking Dice (1 hour): 2:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

2:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (5 minutes): 8:00 am to 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

8:00 am to 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): 11:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

11:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): 2:00 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

2:00 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): 11:00 pm to March 9, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for March 8, 2025, are:

Pass GO one time.

Complete one Shut Down.

Land on Community Chest one time.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Scopely has introduced a new season called Movie Night after the conclusion of the Artful Tales season on March 6, 2025. The new season also seems to have plenty of exciting events and tournaments. The event and daily tournament coming to Monopoly GO on March 8, 2025, are Work of Fortune, and Stunt Stars, respectively.

The Peg-E Prize Drop event began on March 7, 2025, and will continue until March 10, 2025. Check out the complete schedule below:

Movie Night: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Movie Night. It started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Movie Night. It started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025. Walk of Fortune: This event began on March 7, 2025, and will last for three days before ending its run on March 10, 2025. Land on the tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on March 7, 2025, and will last for three days before ending its run on March 10, 2025. Land on the tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Stunt Stars: This event begins on March 8, 2025, and ends on March 9, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event begins on March 8, 2025, and ends on March 9, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event began on March 7, 2025, as the first special event of the Movie Night Season. It will last until March 10, 2025.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events for today can help you earn plenty of dice rolls and cash prizes. As the previous season recently ended, you might be short of dice rolls. In that case, participate in the Free Parking Dice events to earn more dice rolls. Use roll multipliers during the Free Parking Dice events to increase your stock of dice rolls.

We also have events like Cash Boost and Rent Frenzy, during which you can log in and play the game to earn more cash. You don't have to complete any tasks to earn rewards from events like Cash Boost and Rent Frenzy, which makes it easy to earn cash from these events.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (March 7, 2025) were:

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

