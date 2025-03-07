The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 7, 2025, are perfect for players trying to earn more in-game assets. While Scopely has not introduced many flash events today, the ones going live can help you gain numerous rewards, especially if you devise a sustainable strategy.

This article provides the Monopoly GO daily events schedule for March 7, 2025, including the daily Quick Wins and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today begin with the Lucky Chance event. During its run, Scopely replaces the standard deck of cards drawn when landing on the Chance tile with a new one offering better rewards. When you land on the tile, you can draw from this deck to receive improved freebies.

Rent Frenzy can help you earn more cash (Image via Scopely)

The next event is High Roller, where you can use higher roll multipliers to increase earnings. This is followed by Rent Frenza, where you can earn more rent from your in-game friends.

The final flash event on today's schedule is Roll Match. To complete milestones and earn rewards during its run, you must roll specific dice combinations.

Lucky Chance (15 minutes): 2:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

2:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): 2:00 pm to 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

2:00 pm to 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): 5:00 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

5:00 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Roll Match (10 minutes): 8:00 pm to March 8, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

While these are the only flash events scheduled for today, Scopely has introduced the Tycoon Express League, which will continue until March 28, 2025. To accumulate points for the league, participate in daily events and tournaments. All players will start at the Tycoon Class and unlock higher train classes as they gather more points, leading to increased rewards.

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Roll doubles four times

Land on Community Chest one time

Completing these Quick Wins will earn you tokens for both the Juggle Jam event and the Peg-E Prize Drop event, scheduled to arrive in the game today.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for March 7, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily event and tournament for March 7, 2025, are Walk of Fortune and Tycoon Awards, respectively. Both offer numerous assets that can be won by completing milestones. They also provide sticker packs for the Movie Night Season's sticker collection event.

The Peg-E Prize Drop event also arrives in the game on March 7, 2025, and will last until March 10, 2025.

Movie Night: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Movie Night. It started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Movie Night. It started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025. Walk of Fortune: This event began on March 7, 2025, and will last for three days before ending its run on March 10, 2025. Land on the tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on March 7, 2025, and will last for three days before ending its run on March 10, 2025. Land on the tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Tycoon Awards: This event begins on March 7, 2025, and ends on March 8, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event begins on March 7, 2025, and ends on March 8, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event begins on March 7, 2025, as the first special event of the Movie Night Season. It will last until March 10, 2025.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today are designed to help you earn in-game assets to boost your progress. Participate in the Lucky Chance event to earn cash, dice rolls, and more. Then, spend dice with higher roll multipliers during the High Roller event to boost your progress in special events and tournaments.

Afterward, you can earn plenty of cash from Rent Frenzy and additional in-game assets from Roll Match.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (March 6, 2025) were:

High Roller (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

High Roller (10 minutes)

