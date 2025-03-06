The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 6, 2025, can help you earn plenty of cash rewards. Two of the five flash events arriving on this day will help you earn more cash, two will help you multiply your earnings from the event, and one will help you upgrade the Landmarks. Hence, we've provided the complete schedule of these events so you stay a step ahead of the competition.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 6, 2025, begin with High Roller, which lets you use higher roll multipliers to increase your earnings. It also returns as the final flash event of today.

The next event is Mega Heist, which lets you loot your in-game friend's banks for rewards. You can also earn points for the daily tournaments (Marble Trouble is currently live) by completing Bank Heist.

Builder's Bash event will be the third flash event in today's schedule (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Builder's Bash, which can help you upgrade buildings at up to 50% discounts. This way, you can save a lot of cash on Landmark upgrades. This event is followed by Cash Boost, during which you can get extra cash for playing the game.

The final High Roller event runs almost simultaneously with Cash Boost. Check out the complete schedule of flash events below:

High Roller (5 minutes): 8:00 am to 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

8:00 am to 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): 11:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

11:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): 2:00 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

2:00 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (10 minutes): 8:00 pm to March 7, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

8:00 pm to March 7, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (10 minutes): 11:00 pm to March 7, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Land on Chance tile two times

Complete two Shutdowns

Completing these Quick Wins will help you earn up to 12 Pickaxe Tokens for the Sticker Treasure Dig event. As today marks the final day of the Artful Tales season, these Pickaxe Tokens can help you grab some sticker packs from the dig event that can help you complete the final sticker albums.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for March 6, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily events and tournament for March 6, 2025, are Brush Bliss and Riches on Set, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event.

The Sticker Treasure Dig event is also going to disappear today with the conclusion of the Artful Tales season.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Brush Bliss: This event began on March 3, 2025, and will last for three days before ending its run on March 6, 2025. Land on the corner tiles (i.e., two Jail tiles, one Free Parking, and one GO tile) that feature the event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on March 3, 2025, and will last for three days before ending its run on March 6, 2025. Land on the corner tiles (i.e., two Jail tiles, one Free Parking, and one GO tile) that feature the event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Riches on Set: This event begins on March 6, 2025, and will end on March 7, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event begins on March 6, 2025, and will end on March 7, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Sticker Treasures Dig event: The Sticker Treasures Dig event began after the end of the Peg-E Prize Drop event on March 3, 2025. It will last until the end of the Artful Tales season on March 6, 2025.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 6, 2025, are perfect for players trying to boost their in-game progress with cash. First, participate in the Mega Heist event to grab as much cash as possible.

After that, decide whether you want to upgrade any more Landmarks this season. If you want that, Builder's Bash is the perfect event for you. However, if that isn't the case, you can sit out during the event and reenter the game to win more cash during Cash Boost. You get to use a lot of high roll multipliers as the final High Roller event runs almost simultaneously with the Cash Boost event. So, it will be easier to collect cash during this time.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (March 5, 2025) were

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

Mega heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

