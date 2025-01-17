Monopoly Go Artful Tales album: Stickers, rewards, and more

The
Monopoly Go Artful Tales album has arrived, and it will be one of the centerpieces of the game's January 2025 season. The album features 17 sets, each with its own group of stickers and a unique theme. Tycoons can collect the stickers for rewards as well; completing each set grants Dice Rolls and Cash Prizes. In addition to the standard rewards, the season-exclusive Artist Hazel Token and Earring Shield are also up for grabs.
This article highlights the stickers, rewards, and other details of the Monopoly Go Artful Tales album.
Monopoly Go Artful Tales album: All you need to know
Monopoly Go Artful Tales album completion rewards (Image via Scopely) Duration
The Artful Tales album arrived in Monopoly Go on January 16, 2025, and will be available till March 6, 2025. Players have almost 50 days to complete the event.
Stickers
The album features 22 sets:
Set 1: Cave Art
Sticker Rarity Face Paint 1 Star Shenanigans 1 Star Written in Stone 1 Star Brush Lesson 1 Star Ancient Mediums 1 Star The Birds 1 Star Bohemian 1 Star Pictographs 1 Star Hard Print 1 Star
Rewards: 250 Dice Rolls and Cash. Set 2: Ancient Egypt
Sticker Rarity Ancient Majesty 1 Star Beetle Beauty 1 Star Palette Prep 1 Star Divine Scottie 1 Star Timeless Tycoon 1 Star All That Glitters 1 Star Glyphopoly 1 Star Grand Design 1 Star Modern Monument 2 Star
Rewards: 275 Dice Rolls and Cash.
Also read: Monopoly Go Greek Treasures Dig event: Schedule and rewards explained Set 3: Art Supplies
Sticker Rarity Artist Paradise 1 Star In Love 1 Star Chalkful 1 Star Treasures 1 Star A Builder's Dream 1 Star Write & Well 1 Star Inkcidient! 1 Star Good Purchase 2 Star Drawn to Art 2 Star
Rewards: 300 Dice Rolls and Cash. Set 4: Arts & Crafts
Sticker Rarity Crafty Party 1 Star Cottage Collage 1 Star Sofia Scripts 1 Star Piggy Pot 1 Star Origami Bot 1 Star Floral Fabulous 1 Star Stitches Express 2 Star Top Hat Trouble 2 Star Making Memories 2 Star
Rewards: 325 Dice Rolls and Cash. Set 5: Da Vinci Genius
Sticker Rarity Da Vinci 1 Star Baby Genius 1 Star Up and Comer 1 Star Early Works 1 Star OG Foodies 2 Star Paw-na Lisa 2 Star Sketches 2 Star Mirror Writings 2 Star Old Tales 3 Star
Rewards: 350 Dice Rolls and Cash Set 6: Japan Woodblock
Sticker Rarity Jet to Japan 1 Star Tourists 1 Star Great Waves 2 Star Snow Surprise 2 Star Petal Portrait 2 Star Bridging Joy 2 Star Ukiyo-e Style 2 Star Sea at Satta 3 Star Perfect Match-a 3 Star
Rewards: 375 Dice Rolls and Cash Set 7: Greek Treasures
Sticker Rarity Monopolyon 1 Star Tycoonopolis 2 Star Urned It 2 Star Clay-m to Fame 2 Star Tile by Tile 2 Star A-muse-ing 2 Star Mr Aphrodite 3 Star Royalties 3 Star Paint it Fresco 3 Star
Rewards: 400 Dice Rolls and Cash Set 8: Joy of Painting
Sticker Rarity Brushes & Besties 2 Star Perfect Frame 2 Star First Stroke 2 Star Furry Friend 2 Star Happy Trees 2 Star Take Cover! 3 Star Rain's Brushes 3 Star Weathered Beauty 3 Star Palette Pals 4 Star
Rewards: 425 Dice Rolls, Emoji, and Cash Set 9: Art Academy
Sticker Rarity Art-O-Poly 2 Star Color College 2 Star Brush Joust 2 Star Splatastic 2 Star Kiln It 3 Star Capital Clay 3 Star Mr Muse 3 Star Caricature 4 Star Gold Wall O' Fame 4 Star
Rewards: 450 Dice Rolls and Cash Set 10: In Her Steps:
Sticker Rarity Represent 2 Star Day Dream 2 Star The Beginning 2 Star Role Models 3 Star The Cradle 3 Star Floral Crown 3 Star Inspiration 3 Star Sharing Knowledge 4 Star Gold Admiration 4 Star
Rewards: 475 Dice Rolls and Cash Set 11: Museum Day
Sticker Rarity Museum Visit 2 Star Art of Direction 2 Star Mogul Thinker 3 Star Son of Dice 3 Star Man with M Earring 3 Star Cubed Canine 3 Star Framed 4 Star American Tycoon 4 Star Gallery Spree 4 Star Gold
Rewards: 500 Dice Rolls, Man With Earring Shield, and Cash Set 12: Street Art
Sticker Rarity Uncanny 2 Star Tools of the Trade 3 Star Spray All Day 3 Star Photo Op 3 Star In the News 3 Star Spotted 4 Star Commissioned 4 Star Masterpiece 4 Star Gold Accomplished 5 Star
Rewards: 550 Dice Rolls and Cash Set 13: La Biennale
Sticker Rarity Gallery Glamour 2 Star Art Talks 3 Star Exhibition Eve 3 Star Sofia's Showcase 3 Star Critic's Delight 3 Star Collector's Find 4 Star Blushing Star 4 Star Gold What's It Worth!? 4 Star Gold Family Fame 5 Star
Rewards: 650 Dice Rolls and Cash Set 14: Everyday Art
Sticker Rarity Mirror Muse 3 Star Good Pour 3 Star Doodles 3 Star Still Life 4 Star Tasty Tokens 4 Star Local Art 4 Star Gold Dye Design 4 Star Gold Sandy Shells 5 Star Human Canvas 5 Star
Rewards: 800 Dice Rolls and Cash Set 15: The Artist
Sticker Rarity Wishful Thoughts 3 Star Going Viral 3 Star Opening Night 4 Star Mr Famous 4 Star Copy Cat 4 Star Gold A Vision to Own 4 Star Gold Merch Mania 5 Star Front page 5 Star Monopo-lithic 5 Star Gold
Rewards: 1000 Dice Rolls, Artist Hazel Token, and Cash. Set 16: Wild Strokes
Sticker Rarity Meow-Net 3 Star Scottie Splash 3 Star Faux Paw 4 Star Sitting Pretty 4 Star Paw-casso 4 Star Gold Duke by Scottie 5 Star Not Impressed 5 Star Big Art Buy 5 Star Gold Glam Fur Crew 5 Star Gold
Rewards: 1200 Dice Rolls and Cash Set 17: Digital Art
Sticker Rarity Stylin' 3 Star Motion Capture 4 Star Virtual Fortune 4 Star Cute Tycoon 4 Star Gold Synthwave Tycoon 5 Star Low Poly 5 Star Pixel Pooch 5 Star Gold Photobash 5 Star Gold Fourthwall 5 Star Gold
Rewards: 1450 Dice Rolls and Cash
Sets 18 to 22 are
Prestigious Sets, and their rewards have not yet been revealed. Set 18: Manga Madness
Sticker Rarity Mangaka! 3 Star Collaboration 3 Star Work in Progress 4 Star Brain Break 4 Star Mr UWU 4 Star Gold Rivisionary 5 Star Paint Day 5 Star Success! 5 Star Gold Manga Party 5 Star Gold Set 19: Paint & Sip
Sticker Rarity Aesthetic Array 4 Star Smock Talk 4 Star Starving Artist 4 Star Gold Pigcasso 4 Star Gold The Violet Ratio 4 Star Gold Cheers! 5 Star Locomotive 5 Star Splatter! 5 Star Gold Happy Accident 5 Star Gold Set 20: Surreal Dreams
Sticker Rarity Sleep Tight! 4 Star Diceflowers 4 Star Relativity 4 Star Gold Persistent Light 4 Star Gold Board Game 5 Star Rich Scream 5 Star Fragment of Wealth 5 Star Abstract Assets 5 Star Gold Starry Tycoon 5 Star Gold Set 21: Urban Frames
Sticker Rarity Selfie 4 Star Roaring Tycoon 4 Star Gold Boulevard 4 Star Gold Bright Flyer 4 Star Gold Moon Tycoon 5 Star Touch the Sky 5 Star A Top Lunch 5 Star Gold Oh, Snap! 5 Star Gold Nessie? 5 Star Gold Set 22: Creative Circuits
Sticker Rarity Otherworldly 4 Star Gold Peg-E 9000 4 Star Gold Holo Portrait 4 Star Gold Robot Art 5 Star Mind Meld 5 Star Brushcraft 5 Star Techie Suit 5 Star Gold Glowy Topper 5 Star Gold Struttin' 5 Star Gold
Album completion rewards
The Virtual Virtuoso token (Image via Scopely)
On top of the rewards granted for completing each set of the Monopoly Go Artful Tales, tycoons get these rewards for completing the entire album:
10k Dice Rolls Monopolgy Go Virtual Virtuoso token Cash prize How to get stickers in Monopoly Go
Tycoons can collect stickers in Monopoly Go through the following means:
Banner events Wheel Boost Sticker Boom Golden Blitz Quick Wins Vault Rewards In-game Shop Daily Freebie
