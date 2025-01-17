  • home icon
Monopoly Go Artful Tales album: Stickers, rewards, and more

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Jan 17, 2025 21:19 IST
Artful Tales album has arrived in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)
Artful Tales album has arrived in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Artful Tales album has arrived, and it will be one of the centerpieces of the game's January 2025 season. The album features 17 sets, each with its own group of stickers and a unique theme. Tycoons can collect the stickers for rewards as well; completing each set grants Dice Rolls and Cash Prizes. In addition to the standard rewards, the season-exclusive Artist Hazel Token and Earring Shield are also up for grabs.

This article highlights the stickers, rewards, and other details of the Monopoly Go Artful Tales album.

Monopoly Go Artful Tales album: All you need to know

Monopoly Go Artful Tales album completion rewards (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Artful Tales album completion rewards (Image via Scopely)

Duration

The Artful Tales album arrived in Monopoly Go on January 16, 2025, and will be available till March 6, 2025. Players have almost 50 days to complete the event.

Stickers

The album features 22 sets:

Set 1: Cave Art

StickerRarity
Face Paint1 Star
Shenanigans1 Star
Written in Stone1 Star
Brush Lesson1 Star
Ancient Mediums1 Star
The Birds1 Star
Bohemian1 Star
Pictographs1 Star
Hard Print1 Star

Rewards: 250 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Set 2: Ancient Egypt

StickerRarity
Ancient Majesty1 Star
Beetle Beauty1 Star
Palette Prep1 Star
Divine Scottie1 Star
Timeless Tycoon1 Star
All That Glitters1 Star
Glyphopoly1 Star
Grand Design1 Star
Modern Monument2 Star

Rewards: 275 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Set 3: Art Supplies

StickerRarity
Artist Paradise1 Star
In Love1 Star
Chalkful1 Star
Treasures1 Star
A Builder's Dream1 Star
Write & Well1 Star
Inkcidient!1 Star
Good Purchase2 Star
Drawn to Art2 Star

Rewards: 300 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Set 4: Arts & Crafts

StickerRarity
Crafty Party1 Star
Cottage Collage1 Star
Sofia Scripts1 Star
Piggy Pot1 Star
Origami Bot1 Star
Floral Fabulous1 Star
Stitches Express2 Star
Top Hat Trouble2 Star
Making Memories2 Star

Rewards: 325 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Set 5: Da Vinci Genius

StickerRarity
Da Vinci1 Star
Baby Genius1 Star
Up and Comer1 Star
Early Works1 Star
OG Foodies2 Star
Paw-na Lisa2 Star
Sketches2 Star
Mirror Writings2 Star
Old Tales3 Star

Rewards: 350 Dice Rolls and Cash

Set 6: Japan Woodblock

StickerRarity
Jet to Japan1 Star
Tourists1 Star
Great Waves2 Star
Snow Surprise2 Star
Petal Portrait2 Star
Bridging Joy2 Star
Ukiyo-e Style2 Star
Sea at Satta3 Star
Perfect Match-a3 Star

Rewards: 375 Dice Rolls and Cash

Set 7: Greek Treasures

StickerRarity
Monopolyon1 Star
Tycoonopolis2 Star
Urned It2 Star
Clay-m to Fame2 Star
Tile by Tile2 Star
A-muse-ing2 Star
Mr Aphrodite3 Star
Royalties3 Star
Paint it Fresco3 Star

Rewards: 400 Dice Rolls and Cash

Set 8: Joy of Painting

StickerRarity
Brushes & Besties2 Star
Perfect Frame2 Star
First Stroke2 Star
Furry Friend2 Star
Happy Trees2 Star
Take Cover!3 Star
Rain's Brushes3 Star
Weathered Beauty3 Star
Palette Pals4 Star

Rewards: 425 Dice Rolls, Emoji, and Cash

Set 9: Art Academy

StickerRarity
Art-O-Poly2 Star
Color College2 Star
Brush Joust2 Star
Splatastic2 Star
Kiln It3 Star
Capital Clay3 Star
Mr Muse3 Star
Caricature4 Star Gold
Wall O' Fame4 Star

Rewards: 450 Dice Rolls and Cash

Set 10: In Her Steps:

StickerRarity
Represent2 Star
Day Dream2 Star
The Beginning2 Star
Role Models3 Star
The Cradle3 Star
Floral Crown3 Star
Inspiration3 Star
Sharing Knowledge4 Star Gold
Admiration4 Star

Rewards: 475 Dice Rolls and Cash

Set 11: Museum Day

StickerRarity
Museum Visit2 Star
Art of Direction2 Star
Mogul Thinker3 Star
Son of Dice3 Star
Man with M Earring3 Star
Cubed Canine3 Star
Framed4 Star
American Tycoon4 Star
Gallery Spree4 Star Gold

Rewards: 500 Dice Rolls, Man With Earring Shield, and Cash

Set 12: Street Art

StickerRarity
Uncanny2 Star
Tools of the Trade3 Star
Spray All Day3 Star
Photo Op3 Star
In the News3 Star
Spotted4 Star
Commissioned4 Star
Masterpiece4 Star Gold
Accomplished5 Star

Rewards: 550 Dice Rolls and Cash

Set 13: La Biennale

StickerRarity
Gallery Glamour2 Star
Art Talks3 Star
Exhibition Eve3 Star
Sofia's Showcase3 Star
Critic's Delight3 Star
Collector's Find4 Star
Blushing Star4 Star Gold
What's It Worth!?4 Star Gold
Family Fame5 Star

Rewards: 650 Dice Rolls and Cash

Set 14: Everyday Art

StickerRarity
Mirror Muse3 Star
Good Pour3 Star
Doodles3 Star
Still Life4 Star
Tasty Tokens4 Star
Local Art4 Star Gold
Dye Design4 Star Gold
Sandy Shells5 Star
Human Canvas5 Star

Rewards: 800 Dice Rolls and Cash

Set 15: The Artist

StickerRarity
Wishful Thoughts3 Star
Going Viral3 Star
Opening Night4 Star
Mr Famous4 Star
Copy Cat4 Star Gold
A Vision to Own4 Star Gold
Merch Mania5 Star
Front page5 Star
Monopo-lithic5 Star Gold

Rewards: 1000 Dice Rolls, Artist Hazel Token, and Cash.

Set 16: Wild Strokes

StickerRarity
Meow-Net3 Star
Scottie Splash3 Star
Faux Paw4 Star
Sitting Pretty4 Star
Paw-casso4 Star Gold
Duke by Scottie5 Star
Not Impressed5 Star
Big Art Buy5 Star Gold
Glam Fur Crew5 Star Gold

Rewards: 1200 Dice Rolls and Cash

Set 17: Digital Art

StickerRarity
Stylin'3 Star
Motion Capture4 Star
Virtual Fortune4 Star
Cute Tycoon4 Star Gold
Synthwave Tycoon5 Star
Low Poly5 Star
Pixel Pooch5 Star Gold
Photobash5 Star Gold
Fourthwall5 Star Gold

Rewards: 1450 Dice Rolls and Cash

Sets 18 to 22 are Prestigious Sets, and their rewards have not yet been revealed.

Set 18: Manga Madness

StickerRarity
Mangaka!3 Star
Collaboration3 Star
Work in Progress4 Star
Brain Break4 Star
Mr UWU4 Star Gold
Rivisionary5 Star
Paint Day5 Star
Success!5 Star Gold
Manga Party5 Star Gold

Set 19: Paint & Sip

StickerRarity
Aesthetic Array4 Star
Smock Talk4 Star
Starving Artist4 Star Gold
Pigcasso4 Star Gold
The Violet Ratio4 Star Gold
Cheers!5 Star
Locomotive5 Star
Splatter!5 Star Gold
Happy Accident5 Star Gold

Set 20: Surreal Dreams

StickerRarity
Sleep Tight!4 Star
Diceflowers4 Star
Relativity4 Star Gold
Persistent Light4 Star Gold
Board Game5 Star
Rich Scream5 Star
Fragment of Wealth5 Star
Abstract Assets5 Star Gold
Starry Tycoon5 Star Gold

Set 21: Urban Frames

StickerRarity
Selfie4 Star
Roaring Tycoon4 Star Gold
Boulevard4 Star Gold
Bright Flyer4 Star Gold
Moon Tycoon5 Star
Touch the Sky5 Star
A Top Lunch5 Star Gold
Oh, Snap!5 Star Gold
Nessie?5 Star Gold

Set 22: Creative Circuits

StickerRarity
Otherworldly4 Star Gold
Peg-E 90004 Star Gold
Holo Portrait4 Star Gold
Robot Art5 Star
Mind Meld5 Star
Brushcraft5 Star
Techie Suit5 Star Gold
Glowy Topper5 Star Gold
Struttin'5 Star Gold

Album completion rewards

The Virtual Virtuoso token (Image via Scopely)
The Virtual Virtuoso token (Image via Scopely)

On top of the rewards granted for completing each set of the Monopoly Go Artful Tales, tycoons get these rewards for completing the entire album:

  • 10k Dice Rolls
  • Monopolgy Go Virtual Virtuoso token
  • Cash prize

How to get stickers in Monopoly Go

Tycoons can collect stickers in Monopoly Go through the following means:

  • Banner events
  • Wheel Boost
  • Sticker Boom
  • Golden Blitz
  • Quick Wins
  • Vault Rewards
  • In-game Shop
  • Daily Freebie

