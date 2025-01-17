Monopoly Go Artful Tales album: Stickers, rewards, and more

The Monopoly Go Artful Tales album has arrived, and it will be one of the centerpieces of the game's January 2025 season. The album features 17 sets, each with its own group of stickers and a unique theme. Tycoons can collect the stickers for rewards as well; completing each set grants Dice Rolls and Cash Prizes. In addition to the standard rewards, the season-exclusive Artist Hazel Token and Earring Shield are also up for grabs.

This article highlights the stickers, rewards, and other details of the Monopoly Go Artful Tales album.

Monopoly Go Artful Tales album: All you need to know

Monopoly Go Artful Tales album completion rewards (Image via Scopely)

Duration

Trending

The Artful Tales album arrived in Monopoly Go on January 16, 2025, and will be available till March 6, 2025. Players have almost 50 days to complete the event.

Stickers

The album features 22 sets:

Set 1: Cave Art

Sticker Rarity Face Paint 1 Star Shenanigans 1 Star Written in Stone 1 Star Brush Lesson 1 Star Ancient Mediums 1 Star The Birds 1 Star Bohemian 1 Star Pictographs 1 Star Hard Print 1 Star

Rewards: 250 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Set 2: Ancient Egypt

Sticker Rarity Ancient Majesty 1 Star Beetle Beauty 1 Star Palette Prep 1 Star Divine Scottie 1 Star Timeless Tycoon 1 Star All That Glitters 1 Star Glyphopoly 1 Star Grand Design 1 Star Modern Monument 2 Star

Rewards: 275 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Also read: Monopoly Go Greek Treasures Dig event: Schedule and rewards explained

Set 3: Art Supplies

Sticker Rarity Artist Paradise 1 Star In Love 1 Star Chalkful 1 Star Treasures 1 Star A Builder's Dream 1 Star Write & Well 1 Star Inkcidient! 1 Star Good Purchase 2 Star Drawn to Art 2 Star

Rewards: 300 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Set 4: Arts & Crafts

Sticker Rarity Crafty Party 1 Star Cottage Collage 1 Star Sofia Scripts 1 Star Piggy Pot 1 Star Origami Bot 1 Star Floral Fabulous 1 Star Stitches Express 2 Star Top Hat Trouble 2 Star Making Memories 2 Star

Rewards: 325 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Set 5: Da Vinci Genius

Sticker Rarity Da Vinci 1 Star Baby Genius 1 Star Up and Comer 1 Star Early Works 1 Star OG Foodies 2 Star Paw-na Lisa 2 Star Sketches 2 Star Mirror Writings 2 Star Old Tales 3 Star

Rewards: 350 Dice Rolls and Cash

Set 6: Japan Woodblock

Sticker Rarity Jet to Japan 1 Star Tourists 1 Star Great Waves 2 Star Snow Surprise 2 Star Petal Portrait 2 Star Bridging Joy 2 Star Ukiyo-e Style 2 Star Sea at Satta 3 Star Perfect Match-a 3 Star

Rewards: 375 Dice Rolls and Cash

Set 7: Greek Treasures

Sticker Rarity Monopolyon 1 Star Tycoonopolis 2 Star Urned It 2 Star Clay-m to Fame 2 Star Tile by Tile 2 Star A-muse-ing 2 Star Mr Aphrodite 3 Star Royalties 3 Star Paint it Fresco 3 Star

Rewards: 400 Dice Rolls and Cash

Set 8: Joy of Painting

Sticker Rarity Brushes & Besties 2 Star Perfect Frame 2 Star First Stroke 2 Star Furry Friend 2 Star Happy Trees 2 Star Take Cover! 3 Star Rain's Brushes 3 Star Weathered Beauty 3 Star Palette Pals 4 Star

Rewards: 425 Dice Rolls, Emoji, and Cash

Set 9: Art Academy

Sticker Rarity Art-O-Poly 2 Star Color College 2 Star Brush Joust 2 Star Splatastic 2 Star Kiln It 3 Star Capital Clay 3 Star Mr Muse 3 Star Caricature 4 Star Gold Wall O' Fame 4 Star

Rewards: 450 Dice Rolls and Cash

Set 10: In Her Steps:

Sticker Rarity Represent 2 Star Day Dream 2 Star The Beginning 2 Star Role Models 3 Star The Cradle 3 Star Floral Crown 3 Star Inspiration 3 Star Sharing Knowledge 4 Star Gold Admiration 4 Star

Rewards: 475 Dice Rolls and Cash

Set 11: Museum Day

Sticker Rarity Museum Visit 2 Star Art of Direction 2 Star Mogul Thinker 3 Star Son of Dice 3 Star Man with M Earring 3 Star Cubed Canine 3 Star Framed 4 Star American Tycoon 4 Star Gallery Spree 4 Star Gold

Rewards: 500 Dice Rolls, Man With Earring Shield, and Cash

Set 12: Street Art

Sticker Rarity Uncanny 2 Star Tools of the Trade 3 Star Spray All Day 3 Star Photo Op 3 Star In the News 3 Star Spotted 4 Star Commissioned 4 Star Masterpiece 4 Star Gold Accomplished 5 Star

Rewards: 550 Dice Rolls and Cash

Set 13: La Biennale

Sticker Rarity Gallery Glamour 2 Star Art Talks 3 Star Exhibition Eve 3 Star Sofia's Showcase 3 Star Critic's Delight 3 Star Collector's Find 4 Star Blushing Star 4 Star Gold What's It Worth!? 4 Star Gold Family Fame 5 Star

Rewards: 650 Dice Rolls and Cash

Set 14: Everyday Art

Sticker Rarity Mirror Muse 3 Star Good Pour 3 Star Doodles 3 Star Still Life 4 Star Tasty Tokens 4 Star Local Art 4 Star Gold Dye Design 4 Star Gold Sandy Shells 5 Star Human Canvas 5 Star

Rewards: 800 Dice Rolls and Cash

Set 15: The Artist

Sticker Rarity Wishful Thoughts 3 Star Going Viral 3 Star Opening Night 4 Star Mr Famous 4 Star Copy Cat 4 Star Gold A Vision to Own 4 Star Gold Merch Mania 5 Star Front page 5 Star Monopo-lithic 5 Star Gold

Rewards: 1000 Dice Rolls, Artist Hazel Token, and Cash.

Set 16: Wild Strokes

Sticker Rarity Meow-Net 3 Star Scottie Splash 3 Star Faux Paw 4 Star Sitting Pretty 4 Star Paw-casso 4 Star Gold Duke by Scottie 5 Star Not Impressed 5 Star Big Art Buy 5 Star Gold Glam Fur Crew 5 Star Gold

Rewards: 1200 Dice Rolls and Cash

Set 17: Digital Art

Sticker Rarity Stylin' 3 Star Motion Capture 4 Star Virtual Fortune 4 Star Cute Tycoon 4 Star Gold Synthwave Tycoon 5 Star Low Poly 5 Star Pixel Pooch 5 Star Gold Photobash 5 Star Gold Fourthwall 5 Star Gold

Rewards: 1450 Dice Rolls and Cash

Sets 18 to 22 are Prestigious Sets, and their rewards have not yet been revealed.

Set 18: Manga Madness

Sticker Rarity Mangaka! 3 Star Collaboration 3 Star Work in Progress 4 Star Brain Break 4 Star Mr UWU 4 Star Gold Rivisionary 5 Star Paint Day 5 Star Success! 5 Star Gold Manga Party 5 Star Gold

Set 19: Paint & Sip

Sticker Rarity Aesthetic Array 4 Star Smock Talk 4 Star Starving Artist 4 Star Gold Pigcasso 4 Star Gold The Violet Ratio 4 Star Gold Cheers! 5 Star Locomotive 5 Star Splatter! 5 Star Gold Happy Accident 5 Star Gold

Set 20: Surreal Dreams

Sticker Rarity Sleep Tight! 4 Star Diceflowers 4 Star Relativity 4 Star Gold Persistent Light 4 Star Gold Board Game 5 Star Rich Scream 5 Star Fragment of Wealth 5 Star Abstract Assets 5 Star Gold Starry Tycoon 5 Star Gold

Set 21: Urban Frames

Sticker Rarity Selfie 4 Star Roaring Tycoon 4 Star Gold Boulevard 4 Star Gold Bright Flyer 4 Star Gold Moon Tycoon 5 Star Touch the Sky 5 Star A Top Lunch 5 Star Gold Oh, Snap! 5 Star Gold Nessie? 5 Star Gold

Set 22: Creative Circuits

Sticker Rarity Otherworldly 4 Star Gold Peg-E 9000 4 Star Gold Holo Portrait 4 Star Gold Robot Art 5 Star Mind Meld 5 Star Brushcraft 5 Star Techie Suit 5 Star Gold Glowy Topper 5 Star Gold Struttin' 5 Star Gold

Album completion rewards

The Virtual Virtuoso token (Image via Scopely)

On top of the rewards granted for completing each set of the Monopoly Go Artful Tales, tycoons get these rewards for completing the entire album:

10k Dice Rolls

Monopolgy Go Virtual Virtuoso token

Cash prize

How to get stickers in Monopoly Go

Tycoons can collect stickers in Monopoly Go through the following means:

Banner events

Wheel Boost

Sticker Boom

Golden Blitz

Quick Wins

Vault Rewards

In-game Shop

Daily Freebie

Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback