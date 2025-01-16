Monopoly Go Greek Treasures Dig event: Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly Go Greek Treasures Dig event is the latest special event arriving in the game on January 16, 2025. Per the official website of the title, this event will replace the existing Peg-E Prize Drop event and will help the community increase its stock of in-game assets. Prepare to go on an adventurous plane ride with Sophie (Mr. Monopoly's friend) and unearth the lost Greek Treasures.

This article will tell you everything regarding the upcoming Monopoly Go Greek Treasures Dig event ahead of its launch to help you stay ahead of the competition.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Greek Treasures Dig event

The Monopoly Go Greek Treasures Dig event begins on January 16, 2024, and will last four days until January 20, 2025. Sophie arrives in the game with 20 milestones of this Treasure Dig event. You have to gather event-exclusive (pickaxe) tokens for each of these milestones and use them to unearth the lost treasures and earn rewards.

Some rewards of the Monopoly Go Treasures Dig event (Image via Scopely)

Check out the complete list below for all the milestones and corresponding rewards for the Monopoly Go Greek Treasures Dig event:

First milestone (4x4 grid): 50 dice

50 dice Second milestone (4x6 grid): Cash

Cash Third milestone (5x5 grid): 100 dice

100 dice Fourth milestone (5x5 grid): Yellow Sticker Pack, Cash, and 5 Pickaxe tokens

Yellow Sticker Pack, Cash, and 5 Pickaxe tokens Five milestone (5x5 grid): 150 dice

150 dice Six milestone (8x4 grid): 200 dice

200 dice Seventh milestone (7x7 grid): Pink Sticker Pack

Pink Sticker Pack Eighth milestone (4x4 grid): 175 dice

175 dice Ninth milestone (8x5 grid): 200 dice

200 dice 10th milestone (8x4 grid): Event-exclusive Shield skin

Event-exclusive Shield skin 11th milestone (5x7 grid): 600 dice

600 dice 12th milestone (7x7 grid): 10 Pickaxe tokens, Cash

10 Pickaxe tokens, Cash 13th milestone (7x7 grid): 400 dice

400 dice 14th milestone (6x6 grid): Pink Sticker Pack, Cash

Pink Sticker Pack, Cash 15th milestone (5x5 grid): 200 dice

200 dice 16th milestone (8x7 grid): Blue Sticker Pack, 15 Pickaxe tokens, Cash

Blue Sticker Pack, 15 Pickaxe tokens, Cash 17th milestone (8x7 grid): Event-exclusive token

Event-exclusive token 18th milestone (5x6 grid): 500 dice

500 dice 19th milestone (7x7 grid): Cash

Cash 20th milestone (8x7 grid): Purple Sticker Pack, Cash, 2.5K dice

You can get more than 4.5K free dice rolls, plenty of cash, and other crucial in-game assets as rewards. However, you have to earn enough pickaxe tokens to complete all the event milestones.

How to get Pickaxe tokens for the Monopoly Go Greek Treasures Dig event?

Scopely brings different ways to help the tycoons earn Pickaxe tokens for the Monopoly Go Treasures Dig event. You can earn the Pickaxe tokens from the in-game shop and from different in-game events as well.

Dig out the lost Greek Treasures with Sophie in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Quick Wins: Scopely brings three simple challenges every day for the players. Completing these challenges usually helps you earn cash, dice rolls, and sticker packs. However, when a special event like the Treasure Dig event arrives in the game, you can earn event-exclusive tokens for completing these small tasks.

Scopely brings three simple challenges every day for the players. Completing these challenges usually helps you earn cash, dice rolls, and sticker packs. However, when a special event like the Treasure Dig event arrives in the game, you can earn event-exclusive tokens for completing these small tasks. Events and tournaments: The daily tournaments and other banner events also bring event-exclusive tokens whenever their schedule clashes with the special event's schedule. Complete milestones of that event to earn more tokens.

The daily tournaments and other banner events also bring event-exclusive tokens whenever their schedule clashes with the special event's schedule. Complete milestones of that event to earn more tokens. In-game shop: The in-game shop brings a free reward box for tycoons every eight hours. During special events, you can get event-exclusive tokens from these boxes as well.

You can earn enough tokens for the Monopoly Go Greek Treasures Dig event from these events. Use those tokens to try to win more rewards from the event.

