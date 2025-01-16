Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 16, 2025, bring plenty of opportunities for the tycoons to increase their cash positions. Today's flash events schedule includes events like Wheel Boost and High Roller, which will help you earn in-game cash. However, you must learn about the complete schedule to get the best out of these events.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 16, 2025.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with a High Roller. This event will help tycoons use higher multipliers to increase their earnings. The next event, Wheel Boost, can help players get an extra free spin in the spin-the-wheel mini-game they get to play for landing on tiles featuring the red housing tokens.

Trending

Wheel Boost in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Rent Frenzy. During this event, you get increased rent from your in-game friends. Your friends have their tokens on different tiles of your board. Land on those tiles during the event to get the increased rent.

In Cash Grab, the next event, you have to catch the falling banknotes by tapping on them on your screen. Using certain roll multipliers can help you increase your earnings from this event.

Then arrives Free Parking Money as the final event of today. During this event, you have to land on specific tiles to earn cash and land on a Free Parking tile to retrieve them. Check out the complete schedule of events below:

High Roller (5 minutes): This event begins at 5:00 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 5:00 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will end at 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 am and will end at 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): This event begins at 11:00 am and will end at 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 11:00 am and will end at 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (10 minutes): This event begins at 5:00 pm and will end at 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 5:00 pm and will end at 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 pm and will end on December 17, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Quick Wins

The Quick Wins scheduled for January 16, 2025, are:

Roll five times.

Complete one Bank Heist.

Upgrade two Landmarks.

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for January 16, 2025, are Rich Exhibit (event) and Marble Trouble (tournament). The Greek Treasure Dig event is also arriving today, after the conclusion of the Peg-E Prize Drop event. The Jingle Joy season's sticker collection event is also live.

Expand Tweet

Jingle Joy: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Jingle Joy, which introduces holiday-themed events and challenges to celebrate the onset of festive cheer. It will run until January 16, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Jingle Joy, which introduces holiday-themed events and challenges to celebrate the onset of festive cheer. It will run until January 16, 2025. Rich Exhibit: This event will begin on January 16, 2025, at 12 pm EDT and will run until 3 pm ET on January 18, 2025. To complete milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the tiles that feature tokens.

This event will begin on January 16, 2025, at 12 pm EDT and will run until 3 pm ET on January 18, 2025. To complete milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the tiles that feature tokens. Marble Trouble: This event begins on January 16, 2025, and will end on January 17. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it.

This event begins on January 16, 2025, and will end on January 17. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it. Greek Treasure Dig event: This event begins on January 16, 2025, and will continue until January 20, 2025.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

The extra spin during the Wheel Boost event can help you win sticker packs. Since the sticker collection event is ending soon, these events will be your final chance to complete the albums.

All the other events scheduled for today will help you win cash. However, don't be in a rush to upgrade Landmarks as you can earn rewards for upgrading them and completing Boards during the Landmark Rush or the Board Rush event. As they arrive frequently, it is better to upgrade your Landmarks during these events.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (January 15, 2025) were:

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (10 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback