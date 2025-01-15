Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained

The Monopoly Go Wild Sticker card is a special in-game resource that can help players complete their season albums. Once unlocked, the card can be converted into any missing sticker of the current album, regardless of rarity. After a new sticker has been acquired by using the Wild Card, it functions similarly to any other sticker in the game.

Monopoly Go Wild Sticker: Everything you need to know

A Monopoly Go Bundle with Wild Sticker (Image via Scopely)

Tycoons can turn the The Wild Sticker Card into any sticker of the current album. It is a reliable option for completing sets that still lack one or two stickers. However, the card is difficult to get and must be used immediately after acquiring it.

How to collect Wild Stickers in Monopoly Go?

The Wild Sticker is a valuable in-game resource and is often hard to find. It has only been featured as a reward in special Monopoly Go events like the Partner event and the Treasure Dig event.

Since acquiring stickers from the shop can take hours and plenty of dice rolls, tycoons can also purchase value packs that contain the Wild Sticker card from the in-game shop by spending real money.

How to use the Monopoly Go Wild Sticker card?

The sticker selection screen (Image via Scopely)

Once a player receives a wild sticker, they must use it immediately. The steps are as follows:

Step 1: Collect a Wild Sticker, usually from challenges.

Collect a Wild Sticker, usually from challenges. Step 2: The game will show all the stickers you currently lack. Select the sticker you want to acquire.

The game will show all the stickers you currently lack. Select the sticker you want to acquire. Step 3: Confirm your choice.

Afterward, the sticker will be credited to your account.

Other details of the Monopoly Go Wild Sticker card

Here are some of the details of the Wild Sticker card:

Any stickers unlocked by using the Wild Sticker are unchangeable. Once a sticker has been unlocked, players cannot change their choice.

Wild Stickers must be used immediately. Tycoons cannot opt to use them at a later time.

Wild Stickers cannot be shared, traded, or discarded in Monopoly Go.

Wild Stickers can be used to acquire 1-star, 2-star, 3-star, 4-star, and 5-star stickers, including the Golden Blitz stickers.

