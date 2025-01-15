By referring to the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 15, 2025, you can win plenty of in-game assets as rewards. However, you might have to spend a fair bit of cash on the said assets. There are also events like Mega Heist and Cash Boost that can help you win more in-game money. Thus, knowing the complete schedule of these events becomes crucial.

This article provides the complete Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Builder's Bash. You can build your board's Landmarks at a discount of up to 50%. This event is followed by Mega Heist, which helps you increase your cash position.

Builder's Bash can help you upgrade Landmarks at a discount (Image via Scopely)

The next event is High Roller, where you can use higher roll multipliers to earn better rewards. This is followed by Wheel Boost, where you earn an extra free spin.

Then comes Cash Boost, which helps you earn extra cash. Roll Match is the final event of January 15, 2025. Here, you must complete objectives by rolling the dice.

Builder's Bash (1 hour): This event begins at 2 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event begins at 8 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (10 minutes): This event begins at 11 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 11 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): This event begins at 2 pm and will last until 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2 pm and will last until 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (5 minutes): This event begins at 8 pm and will last until 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8 pm and will last until 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Roll Match (10 minutes): This event begins at 11 pm and will last until January 16, 2025, 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Today's Quick Wins challenges in Monopoly Go

The Quick Wins in Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 15, 2025, are:

Roll five times

Upgrade one Landmarks

Land on Chance tile two times

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for January 15, 2025, are Miracle Express (event) and Jingle Jam (tournament). Juggle Jam is another special event replacing Snow Racer. The Jingle Joy season's sticker collection event is also live.

Jingle Joy: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Jingle Joy, which introduces holiday-themed events and challenges to celebrate the onset of festive cheer. It will run until January 16, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Jingle Joy, which introduces holiday-themed events and challenges to celebrate the onset of festive cheer. It will run until January 16, 2025. Down Under Wonders: This event will begin on January 14, 2025, at 12 pm EDT and will run until 3 pm ET on January 16, 2025. To complete the milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the corner tiles that feature tokens, i.e., the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles.

This event will begin on January 14, 2025, at 12 pm EDT and will run until 3 pm ET on January 16, 2025. To complete the milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the corner tiles that feature tokens, i.e., the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles. Knit Clash: This event begins on January 14, 2025, and will end on January 15. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it.

This event begins on January 14, 2025, and will end on January 15. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it. Peg-E Prize Drop event: This event begins on January 14, 2025, and will continue until January 16, 2025.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Begin by upgrading your Landmarks at a discount. This way you can boost your in-game progress easily by completing boards faster than usual. Thereafter, you can repair the dent in your cash bucket by participating in the Mega Heist event.

Then, log in again during Cash Boost and participate in the final two events to get the most out of them. If you wish, you could also log in a little ahead of the Cash Boost event and participate in the Wheel Boost event for a few extra in-game assets.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (January 14, 2025) were:

High Roller (5 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

