Monopoly GO Sticker Treasure Dig event: Schedule, rewards, and more

Arriving on March 3, 2025, the Monopoly GO Sticker Treasure Dig event is the final banner event of this season, with tycoons expecting great rewards from it. However, since completing such events requires many dice rolls, it would help for for players to know the complete list of rewards and decide whether it's worth their efforts.

Ad

This article tells you all you need to know about the rewards that the Monopoly GO Sticker Treasure Dig event will bring, and how to get them.

Monopoly GO Sticker Treasure Dig event: Schedule and rewards

As mentioned in our Monopoly GO daily events schedule, the Monopoly GO Sticker Treasure Dig event begins on March 3, 2025, and it will run until the last day of this season – March 6, 2025. You must gather special Pickaxe tokens to participate in it.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

While most of these events bring more cash and dice, this one will offer several sticker packs to help players complete their sticker albums during the last few days of the Artful Tales season.

The Monopoly GO Sticker Treasure Dig event gives players the opportunity to earn up to 1.5K dice rolls, cash, and some Pickaxe tokens for completing all milestones. Here is the complete list of rewards for this event:

Ad

First milestone (4x4 Grid) : Green Sticker Pack

: Green Sticker Pack Second milestone (5x4 Grid) : Yellow Sticker Pack

: Yellow Sticker Pack Third milestone (6x4 Grid) : 4-12 Pickaxe tokens and Cash

: 4-12 Pickaxe tokens and Cash Fourth milestone (7x5 Grid) : Yellow Sticker Pack and Pink Sticker Pack

: Yellow Sticker Pack and Pink Sticker Pack Fifth milestone (5x5 Grid) : 100 dice

: 100 dice Sixth milestone (5x5 Grid) : Yellow Sticker Pack

: Yellow Sticker Pack Seventh milestone (6x6 Grid) : 8-16 Pickaxe tokens and Cash

: 8-16 Pickaxe tokens and Cash Eighth milestone (7x7 Grid) : Blue Sticker Pack

: Blue Sticker Pack Ninth milestone (5x5 Grid) : 200 dice

: 200 dice 10th milestone (6x6 Grid) : Pink Sticker Pack

: Pink Sticker Pack 11th milestone (7x6 Grid) : 10-20 Pickaxe tokens and Cash

: 10-20 Pickaxe tokens and Cash 12th milestone (6x6 Grid) : Pink Sticker Pack

: Pink Sticker Pack 13th milestone (5x6 Grid) : 400 dice

: 400 dice 14th milestone (5x6 Grid) : Pink Sticker Pack

: Pink Sticker Pack 15th milestone (6x7 Grid) : 20-30 Pickaxe tokens and Cash

: 20-30 Pickaxe tokens and Cash 16th milestone (7x7 Grid) : Special Sticker Pack

: Special Sticker Pack 17th milestone (7x7 Grid) : 800 dice

: 800 dice 18th milestone (7x7 Grid) : Blue Sticker Pack

: Blue Sticker Pack 19th milestone (7x7 Grid) : Cash

: Cash 20th milestone (7x7 Grid): Wild Sticker

Ad

How to get more Pickaxe tokens for the Monopoly GO Sticker Treasure Dig event

There are many ways to earn Pickaxe tokens during the Monopoly GO Sticker Treasure Dig event. You can even get some Pickaxe tokens as rewards for clearing different milestones.

Sophie has arrived with another Treasure Dig event (Image via Scopely)

Clearing event and tournament milestones can help you earn Pickaxe tokens for the Treasure Dig event.

You can earn these tokens by completing Quick Wins. This will help you earn enough tokens to clear at least a couple of milestones at the start.

You can earn these tokens by opening the in-game shop's gift boxes. These gift boxes refresh every eight hours, which means you can get Pickaxe tokens up to three times a day during the Treasure Dig event.

Finally, as mentioned in the reward list, completing certain milestones from the Treasure Dig event can help you win more Pickaxe tokens.

Help Sophie unearth the ancient treasures and earn enough stickers to complete the last few sticker albums of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback