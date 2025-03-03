The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 3, 2025, can help you earn plenty of cash and dice rolls. Events like Mega Heist, Cash Boost, and Free Parking Dice are perfect for players trying to get more dice rolls and cash to boost their in-game progress. However, getting the most out of them without knowing the complete schedule can be challenging.

Ad

This article explains everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO daily events for March 3, 2025.

Today's Monopoly GO daily event schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (March 3, 2025) begin with Rent Frenzy, which will help you earn more rent from your in-game friends. Here, they place their tokens on your board, and you can collect rent from them each time you land on the tiles housing their tokens.

Ad

Trending

This is followed by Cash Boost, during which you earn extra cash for playing the game. The next event is Roll Match, where you can roll certain combinations to complete specific milestones and earn the corresponding rewards.

Mega Heist can help you win plenty of cash (Image via Scopely)

Next comes Mega Heist, helping you earn more cash by allowing you to perform large heists on your friends' banks. This is followed by High Roller, where you can use higher roll multipliers.

Ad

The final event is Free Parking Dice, which allows you to earn free rolls for landing on specific tiles that you can retrieve by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): 2 am to 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

2 am to 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (10 minutes): 5 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

5 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Roll Match (10 minutes): 8 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

8 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): 2 pm to 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

2 pm to 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): 5 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

5 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): 8 pm to March 4, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Ad

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Roll five times

Complete one Bank Heist

Upgrade two Landmarks

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for March 3, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily events and tournament for March 3, 2025, are Brush Bliss and Clay Heyday, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. While many thought that the Roll Treasures Dig event woudl be the final dig event of this season, Scopely announced the launch of the Sticker Treasures Dig event, which will begin on March 3, 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Rich Exhibit: This event begins on March 2, 2025 (or March 3, 2025, depending on your timezone), and will last for 21 hours before ending its run on March 3, 2025. Land on Chance, Railroad, and Community tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event begins on March 2, 2025 (or March 3, 2025, depending on your timezone), and will last for 21 hours before ending its run on March 3, 2025. Land on Chance, Railroad, and Community tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Marble Trouble: This event begins on March 2, 2025, and will end on March 3, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event begins on March 2, 2025, and will end on March 3, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Sticker Treasures Dig event: The Sticker Treasures Dig event will begin after the end of the Peg-E Prize Drop event on March 3, 2025. It will last until the end of the Artful Tales season, i.e., on March 6, 2025.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today are perfect for players trying to earn cash and dice rolls. The schedule begins with Rent Frenzy, followed by the Cash Boost event, both of which will earn you cash. You simply need to stay logged in during these events and keep rolling to get rewards.

The same goes for Roll Match. You only have to keep rolling certain dice combinations to complete milestones and earn rewards. Use roll multipliers during the Mega Heist and Free Parking Dice events to get the most out of them.

Ad

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (March 2, 2025) were:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Builder's Bash (10 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Sticker Boom (1 hour)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback