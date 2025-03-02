The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 2, 2025, are perfect for tycoons trying to earn cash and upgrade buildings at the same time. Scopely brings events like Mega Heist and Builder's Bash events to boost your in-game progress. However, you must learn the complete schedule to chalk out a strategy to get the most out of these events.

This article will shed light on the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 2, 2025, to help you with your progress in the title.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 2, 2025, begin with the Mega Heist event, where you can loot the banks of your in-game friends to increase your cash positions.

Builder's Bash helps you to upgrade buildings at a discount (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Builder's Bash, which allows you to upgrade your Landmarks at up to 50% discounts. The Mega Heist event also returns and runs simultaneously with this event.

Next is the High Roller event, which is followed by the Sticker Boom event, which will help you earn 50% more stickers from each sticker pack. After this, the High Roller event returns as today's final event.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): 2:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

2:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (10 minutes): 8:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

8:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): 11:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

11:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): 2:00 pm to 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

2:00 pm to 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Sticker Boom (1 hour): 7:00 am to 6:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

7:00 am to 6:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): 11:00 pm to March 3, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today (March 2, 2025)

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time.

Land on Chance two times.

Collect one sticker.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for March 2, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily events and tournament for March 2, 2025, are Rich Exhibit and Marble Trouble, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. Tycoon Racers ends today, and it will be replaced with the Peg-E Prize Drop token.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Rich Exhibit: This event begins on March 2, 2025 (or March 3, 2025, depending on your timezone), and will last for 21 hours before ending its run on March 3, 2025. Land on Chance, Railroad, and Community tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event begins on March 2, 2025 (or March 3, 2025, depending on your timezone), and will last for 21 hours before ending its run on March 3, 2025. Land on Chance, Railroad, and Community tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Marble Trouble: This event begins on March 2, 2025, and will end on March 3, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event begins on March 2, 2025, and will end on March 3, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event will begin after the end of the Tycoon Racer event on March 2, 2025. The event will last until March 3, 2025.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 2, 2025, are a perfect opportunity for the players trying to increase their cash positions and upgrade their buildings simultaneously.

Focus on the first Mega Heist event to earn as much cash as possible. Use roll multipliers to increase your chances of earning. After that, you can use the cash to upgrade Landmarks during the Builder's Bash event, while earning more from the second Mega Heist that runs simultaneously.

After that, you can try and use High Roller events to raise the roll multipliers, multiplying your earnings in the game. However, it is better to focus on earning some sticker packs during the Sticker Boom event and earn some final stickers to complete your sticker albums before the Artful Tales season ends.

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (March 1, 2025) were:

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Cash Grab (10 minutes)

