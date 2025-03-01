Monopoly GO daily events scheduled March 1, 2025

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for March 1, 2025, bring plenty of daily events for tycoons who are trying to earn cash. All four of the five flash events announced for today (events like Free Parking Money, Rent Frenzy, and more) are designed to help the community increase their cash bucket. However, you must learn the complete schedule to get the most out of these.

Therefore, this article brings the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 1, 2025, to help readers stay a step ahead of the competition. You can also learn about the schedule of daily Quick Wins and more from this article.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for March 1, 2025, begins with Free Parking Money. You must land on specific tiles to earn cash and then retrieve the cash by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Rent Frenzy arrives after this, helping you raise more cash from rent. Your friends have their tokens on your board's tiles. Whenever you land on those tiles during Rent Frenzy, they must pay you an increased rent, helping you to increase your cash flow.

The next event is Cash Boost, where you get extra cash for every roll. This event is followed by Wheel Boost, which gives you an extra free spin during the Color Wheel mini-game.

Cash Grab can help you earn plenty of cash (Image via Scopely)

Cash Grab will be the final flash event, where you have to catch falling banknotes by tapping on your mobile screen.

Free Parking Money (45 minutes): 2:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

2:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): 8:00 am to 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

8:00 am to 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (5 minutes): 11:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

11:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): 2:00 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

2:00 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (10 minutes): 8:00 pm to March 2, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today (March 1, 2025)

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Collect Cash

Pass GO two times

Roll doubles two times

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for March 1, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily events and tournament for March 1, 2025, are Snowy Resort and Halfpipe Havoc, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. Meanwhile, Tycoon Racers (i.e., the Snow Racers) has replaced the Roll Treasures Dig event, which concluded on February 26, 2025.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Snowy Resort: This event began on February 28, 2025, and will run until March 3, 2025. Land on tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on February 28, 2025, and will run until March 3, 2025. Land on tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Halfpipe havoc: This event began on March 1, 2025, and will end on March 2, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event began on March 1, 2025, and will end on March 2, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Tycoon Racers: The Tycoon Racers event is also arriving today, replacing the Roll Treasures event. This event began on February 26, 2025, and will continue until March 3, 2025.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today are perfect for players who want to accumulate more cash. If you also want to get some extra cash today, use roll multipliers while playing Free Parking Money and Cash Grab events. However, make sure not to get too greedy and spend all your free rolls by using roll multipliers.

You can also participate in the rest of the events like Cash Boost and Rent Frenzy for more cash. Just log in and play the game during these events to get the best out of them. Additionally, you can earn other in-game assets from the Wheel Boost event.

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 28, 2025) were:

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO news and updates:

