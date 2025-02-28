The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 28, 2025, can help you win a lot of cash rewards. Most of these, excluding the High Roller and the Wheel Boost, are here to help you earn more cash. However, you must learn the complete schedule of the daily flash events arriving in the game today to get the most out of them.

This article explains all the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 28, 2025. It includes the schedule for the Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 28, 2025, begin with Cash Grab, during which you can earn cash by tapping on your mobile screen to catch these banknotes.

Cash Grab will help you earn more cash (Image via Scopely)

The next one in line is Mega Heist, which allows the players to loot their in-game friend's banks. This is another way for them to increase their cash positions. Mega Heist is followed by Wheel Boost, which allows you to get a free spin during the spin-the-wheel mini-game called Color Wheel.

The next one is High Roller, which helps you use higher roll multipliers for greater rewards. This event is followed by Free Parking Money, where you can earn cash for landing on specific tiles, and retrieve the cash by landing on the Free Parking tile.

After this arrives Rent Frenzy, which is the final event that will help you earn more rent from your friends in the game.

Cash Grab (20 minutes): 2:00 am to 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

2:00 am to 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): 5:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

5:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): 8:00 am to 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

8:00 am to 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): 11:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

11:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): 2:00 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

2:00 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): 8:00 pm to 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today (February 28, 2025)

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO two times

Complete Shut Down two times

Collect one sticker

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 28, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily events and tournament for February 28, 2025, are Snowy Resort and Slalom Slide, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. Meanwhile, Tycoon Racers has replaced the Roll Treasures Dig event, which concluded on February 26, 2025.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6. Snowy Resort: This event began on February 28, 2025, and will run until March 3. Land on tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on February 28, 2025, and will run until March 3. Land on tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Slalom Slide: This event began on February 28, 2025, and will end on March 1. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event began on February 28, 2025, and will end on March 1. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Tycoon Racers: The Tycoon Racers event is also arriving today, replacing the Roll Treasures event. This event began on February 26, 2025, and will continue until March 3.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The first event is Cash Grab, and you can earn plenty of cash during it by using higher roll multipliers. You can also use roll multipliers to earn more during Free Parking Money as well.

The next event is Mega Heist, which allows you to loot your friend's banks. This is another amazing way to increase your cash bucket. However, your friends will loot from your banks as well. Therefore, you have to be careful.

Wheel Boost is the only flash event scheduled for today that can help you earn in-game assets. So if you need sticker packs, participate in it.

Since most of the events are about earning more cash rewards, this is the perfect day for players trying to earn some money. However, if you have enough cash in your bucket, focus a little more on completing Quick Wins and other event milestones.

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 27, 2025) were:

High Roller (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (1 hour)

High Roller (5 minutes)

