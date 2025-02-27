Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 27, 2025, can help you earn in-game assets and increase your cash bucket. Events like Wheel Boost provide new sticker packs, while Mega Heist lets you loot your in-game friends' banks to grow your wealth. However, you must first learn the complete schedule for the events to get the most out of them.

Ad

This article provides the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today, which include the Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 27, 2025, begin with the High Roller event, during which you can use higher roll multipliers to increase your chances of earning better rewards from the banner events and more. This event also returns as today's final flash event.

Ad

Trending

The Mega Heist event can help you earn plenty of Cash (Image via Scopely)

Next up is the Mega Heist event, which allows you to loot the banks of your in-game friends to increase your cash positions. However, be prepared, as your friends will also try to attack your bank during this time.

Ad

Following that is the Wheel Boost event, which grants you a free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game. This extra spin can help you earn the most crucial assets you were trying to grab.

The next event is Rent Frenzy, which allows you to earn extra rent from your friends. This is followed by the return of the High Roller event, the final flash event.

High Roller (5 minutes): The event begins at 5:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 5:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): The event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): The event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (1 hour): The event begins at 5:00 pm and will last until 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 5:00 pm and will last until 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): The event begins at 11:00 pm and will last until February 28, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Ad

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Roll five times

Upgrade one Landmark

Land on Chance two times

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 27, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily event and tournament for February 27, 2025, are Captains Quest and Halfpipe Havoc, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. Meanwhile, the Tycoon Racers event has replaced the Roll Treasures Dig event, which concluded on February 26, 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6. Captains Quest: This event began on February 24, 2025, and will run until February 27. Land on Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on February 24, 2025, and will run until February 27. Land on Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Halfpipe Havoc: This event began on February 26, 2025, and will end on February 27. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event began on February 26, 2025, and will end on February 27. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Tycoon Racers: The Tycoon Racers event is also arriving today, replacing the Roll Treasures event. This event began on February 26, 2025, and will continue until March 3.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events for February 27, 2025, are perfect for players trying to earn some cash. Participate in any of the two High Roller events to try and grab the best rewards from the banner events and tournaments available currently in the game. However, do not participate in both the High Rollers, as that might put your stock of dice rolls in danger of wiping out.

Ad

After that start focusing on earning cash. Participate in the Mega Heist event to earn cash. Then, try to upgrade some of your Landmarks with that money to increase the number of red housing tokens on your board. This will increase your chances of participation in the Color Wheel mini-game.

Return to the game during Wheel Boost to enjoy those extra free spins during the spin-the-wheel mini-game. Lastly, participate in the Rent Frenzy event to earn more cash and increase your cash positions.

Ad

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 26, 2025) were:

Roll Match (10 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (1 Hour)

Golden Blitz

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback