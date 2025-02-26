The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 26, 2025, bring plenty of dice-related events. While you must roll the dice to complete milestones and earn in-game assets during Roll Match, you can also earn a dice roll from the Free Parking Dice event. Here are the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 26, 2025, including the schedule for Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (February 26, 2025) begin with Roll Match, where you need to roll dice to complete certain milestones. It can help you earn certain rewards for completing these milestones.

Free Parking Dice event can help you earn more dice rolls (Image via Scopely)

The next event is High Roller, which can help you use higher roll multipliers, irrespective of how many dice rolls you have. The next event is Free Parking Dice, where you land on specific tiles to earn dice and land on the Free Parking tile to retrieve them.

The Golden Blitz is one of the most adored events in the Monopoly GO community. It allows the tycoons to trade their Golden Stickers between themselves to help them complete the sticker albums. This event also arrives today and will last for a day.

The next event is Mega Heist, which allows you to loot your friend's banks to increase your cash positions. This event is followed by the Wheel Boost event, which is the final flash event of today.

Roll Match (10 minutes): The event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): The event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (1 Hour): The event begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Golden Blitz: The event begins at 3:00 pm and will last until February 27, 2025, at 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 3:00 pm and will last until February 27, 2025, at 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): The event begins at 8:00 pm and will last until 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 8:00 pm and will last until 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): The event begins at 11:00 pm and will last until February 27, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for February 26, 2025, are

Pass GO one time

Collect one sticker

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 26, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily event and tournament for February 26, 2025, are Captains Quest and Cutlass Clash, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. The Roll Treasures event also arrives in the game today.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6. Captains Quest: This event began on February 24, 2025, and will run until February 26. Land on Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on February 24, 2025, and will run until February 26. Land on Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Cutlass Clash: This event began on February 25, 2025, and will end on February 26. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event began on February 25, 2025, and will end on February 26. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Roll Treasures: The Roll Treasures event arrived in the title on February 24, 2025 (or February 25, depending on your timezone), after the Peg-E Prize Drop event's conclusion. It will run until February 26, 2025 (or February 27, depending on your time zone).

The Roll Treasures event arrived in the title on February 24, 2025 (or February 25, depending on your timezone), after the Peg-E Prize Drop event's conclusion. It will run until February 26, 2025 (or February 27, depending on your time zone). Tycoon Racers: The Tycoon Racers event is also arriving today, replacing the Roll Treasures event. This event will begin on February 26, 2025, and will continue until March 3.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events for February 26, 2025, begins with Roll Match event. So if you need certain in-game assets, the first event will be your chance to earn as much as you can. The next event is High Roller. While it can help you earn a lot, you must keep the stock of your dice rolls in check, so that you don't get too greedy and wipe out all your stock.

After that, use roll multipliers to earn dice from the Free Parking Dice event. This will help you to get the best out of the Mega Heist when you will be trying to land on the Railroad tile as much as possible to perform Bank Heists.

Then, if you feel like you haven't earned enough in-game assets from the Roll Match event, try to get it from the Wheel Boost event. However, don't forget about the Golden Blitz as it will help you to get the golden stickers you don't have.

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 25, 2025) were

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Cash Grab (30 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Sticker Boom

Mega Heist (1 hour)

High Roller (5 minutes)

