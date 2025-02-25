The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 25, 2025, can help you win exciting prizes. Today's flash events are perfect for players trying to earn more cash and upgrade their buildings to boost their progress. That being said, it is important to learn about the daily events scheduled for today to get the most out of these events.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 25, 2025.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events of February 25, 2025, begin with Rent Frenzy. During this event, you can earn enhanced rent for landing on tiles that feature your in-game friends' tokens.

The next event is Cash Grab, a mini-game. During this event, you will need to tap on your screen to catch the falling banknotes and increase your cash positions.

Builder's Bash helps you upgrade your Landmarks at discounts (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Builder's Bash, during which you get to upgrade your buildings faster at up to a 50% discount. This event is followed by Sticker Boom, which helps you earn 50% more stickers from pack openings.

The next event is Mega Heist, followed by High Roller, which is today's final event.

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Cash Grab (30 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Builder's Bash (1 hour): This event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

This event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Sticker Boom: This event begins at 3:00 pm and will last until February 26, 2025, at 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

This event begins at 3:00 pm and will last until February 26, 2025, at 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Mega Heist (1 hour): This event begins at 5:00 pm and will last until 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

This event begins at 5:00 pm and will last until 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). High Roller (5 minutes): This event begins at 11:00 pm and will last until February 26, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today are:

Upgrade one Landmark.

Complete one Bank Heist.

Roll Doubles four times.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 25, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily event and tournament for February 24, 2025, are Captain's Quest and Barrel Roll, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. The Roll Treasures event is also arriving in the game today.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6. Billionaires Blueprint: This event began on February 24, 2025, and will run until February 26, 2025. Land on Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on February 24, 2025, and will run until February 26, 2025. Land on Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Barrel Roll: This event began on February 24, 2025, and will end on February 25. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event began on February 24, 2025, and will end on February 25. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Roll Treasures: The Roll Treasures event arrived in the title on February 24, 2025 (or February 25, 2025, depending on your timezone), after the Peg-E Prize Drop event's conclusion. It will run until February 26, 2025 (or February 27, depending on your time zone).

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events begin with Rent Frenzy, which can help you win more rent from your friends. Using roll multipliers for these events can help you earn more. You can also use roll multipliers during Cash Grab, the next event, to keep increasing your cash positions faster.

However, keep a close eye on your stock of free rolls, as it can deplete rapidly when you keep using the roll multipliers, trying to earn more cash from these two events.

The next event is Builder's Bash. This is the perfect time for players who have been saving up to upgrade their Landmarks. With up to 50% discounts, you will save a lot while upgrading your Landmarks.

The next event is Sticker Boom, which allows you to earn plenty of stickers to complete your sticker albums. You can then refill your cash bucket from the Mega Heist event.

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 24, 2025) were:

Free Parking Dice (1 hour)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

