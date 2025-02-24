The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 24, 2025, are perfect for players trying to earn more cash, dice rolls, and certain in-game assets. Events like Free Parking Money, Free Parking Dice, Wheel Boost, and more can help you win rewards that boost your in-game progress. However, you must learn the complete schedule to get the most out of it.

Read on to explore the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 24, 2025. You can also learn about the Quick Wins schedule and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with the Free Parking Dice event, which will give you dice rolls for landing on specific tiles. You can then retrieve the free rolls by landing on the Free Parking tile.

The next event is Wheel Boost, where you will get an extra spin for free during the spin-the-wheel mini-game. The next event is Mega Heist, which allows you to loot your in-game friends.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (Image via Scopely)

High Roller arrives after Mega Heist, followed by the Free Parking Money event, which is the final event for today. Check out the complete schedule of flash events below:

Free Parking Dice (1 hour): This event begins at 2:00 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will end at 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 am and will end at 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event begins at 11:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 11:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 pm and will end at 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 pm and will end at 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 pm and will end on February 25, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Land on Chance two times

Collect one sticker

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 24, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily event and tournament for February 24, 2025, are Billionaires Blueprint and Electric Surge respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. The Tundra Treasures event is also arriving to the highly social virtual board game today.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6. Billionaires Blueprint: This event began on February 21, 2025, and will run until February 24 (or February 25, 2025, depending on your timezone). Land on Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on February 21, 2025, and will run until February 24 (or February 25, 2025, depending on your timezone). Land on Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Electric Surge: This event began on February 22, 2025, and will end on February 24 (or February 25, 2025, depending on your timezone). Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event began on February 22, 2025, and will end on February 24 (or February 25, 2025, depending on your timezone). Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event has also made its return on February 21, 2025. This too will run until February 24, or February 25, 2025, depending on your timezone.

The Peg-E Prize Drop event has also made its return on February 21, 2025. This too will run until February 24, or February 25, 2025, depending on your timezone. Tundra Treasures: The Tundra Treasures event will arrive on February 24, 2025 (or February 25, 2025, depending on your timezone), after the Peg-E Prize Drop event ends. This event will run until February 26, 2025 (or February 27, depending on your timezone).

The Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today will help you earn plenty of in-game assets. However, in most cases, you will only get the best prizes by using high roll multipliers. Therefore, you must not play greedily to protect your dice rolls, while trying to earn more.

Use roll multipliers during the Free Parking Dice and Free Parking Money event, as these will help you earn more rolls and cash. However, ensure that you don't wipe out all your rolls trying to grab more.

Wheel Boost will help you earn crucial in-game assets like dice, stickers, boosters, and more. Therefore, try to play more spin-the-wheel mini-game during this period.

You can use roll multipliers for Mega Heist, but it already provides you with huge bank loot. So, try to increase your cash positions during this event.

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events planned for yesterday (February 23, 2025) were:

Landmark Rush

High Roller (5 minutes)

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

