The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 23, 2025, are perfect for tycoons trying to earn more cash to prepare their cash bucket before the next Builder's Bash event. However, one cannot get the best out of these events until one knows about the complete schedule of today's events and chooses a sustainable strategy to participate in these events.

This article brings the complete schedule of all the Monopoly GO daily events arriving in the game today, including the Quick Wins and other special events and banner events. It also provides a strategy to help beginners get the most out of these events.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today begin with a Landmark Rush event, which allows you to earn in-game assets for completing different Landmark upgrades.

This event is followed by the High Roller event, where you can use higher roll multipliers to increase your earnings from different events. This event is followed by Cash Grab, where you tap on your screen to catch the falling banknotes to increase your cash bucket.

Mega Heist can help you win plenty of cash (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Mega Heist, which allows you to loot your friends' banks to increase your cash position. This is followed by Lucky Chance, the final flash event of the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 23, 2025.

Landmark Rush: This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +3hrs, PDT +1hr, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +3hrs, PDT +1hr, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +3hrs, PDT +1hr, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +3hrs, PDT +1hr, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (20 minutes): This event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +3hrs, PDT +1hr, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +3hrs, PDT +1hr, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +3hrs, PDT +1hr, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +3hrs, PDT +1hr, UTC -4hrs) Lucky Chance (15 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 pm and will last until February 24, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +3hrs, PDT +1hr, UTC -4hrs)

All Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today (February 23, 2025)

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Collect Cash

Pass GO two times

Roll doubles two times

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 23, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily event and tournament for February 23, 2025, are Billionaires Blueprint and Electric Surge respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. The Peg-E Prize Drop event has also made a return to the highly social virtual board game.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6. Billionaires Blueprint: This event began on February 21, 2025, and will run until February 24 (or February 25, 2025, depending on your timezone). Land on Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on February 21, 2025, and will run until February 24 (or February 25, 2025, depending on your timezone). Land on Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Electric Surge: This event began on February 22, 2025, and will end on February 24 (or February 25, 2025, depending on your timezone). Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event began on February 22, 2025, and will end on February 24 (or February 25, 2025, depending on your timezone). Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event has also made its return on February 21, 2025. This too will run until February 24, or February 25, 2025, depending on your timezone.

The Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today begin with Landmark Rush. If you have saved up enough from the yesterday's events, this is a golden opportunity for you. You can earn plenty of in-game assets, from upgrading Landmarks during this event. However, if you don't have enough cash saved up, it is better to sit out during this event.

You should also skip the next event, i.e., High Roller. If you have enough dice rolls, this is also a great opportunity. However, you might get greedy and keep wasting dice rolls until you don't have any rolls to continue playing. Thus, it is a better decision to skip this event as well.

The next event is Cash Grab, followed by Mega Heist. Both of these events are perfect for players trying to grab more cash to refill their cash buckets. Use roll multipliers to increase your earnings from these events and save up the cash earned to spend during the next Landmark Rush or Builder's Bash events.

The final event for today is Lucky Chance. Participate in this event to gain some more in-game assets.

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events planned for yesterday (February 22, 2025) were:

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

