The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 22, 2025, can help you earn plenty of cash. Today's schedule also includes events that can boost your Landmark upgrades. However, learning the complete schedule of daily events arriving in the game today can help you plan the perfect strategy to get the most out of them.

This article shares everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 22, 2025.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with Lucky Chance. During this event, the deck of cards you usually draw upon landing on the Chance tile gets replaced with a special deck. This new deck provides better rewards to the community.

The next event is Rent Frenzy, which can help you earn more cash from increased rents. Your in-game friends have some tokens on your board, and they pay you a certain amount in rent whenever you land on the tiles featuring their tokens. You can collect increased rent from friends during this event.

The Builder's Bash event can help you upgrade your buildings faster (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Builder's Bash, which allows you to upgrade your Landmarks at up to 50% discounts. The next event is Mega Heist, which allows tycoons to loot the banks of their in-game friends.

High Roller arrives as the final event for the players trying to earn better rewards from the game.

Lucky Chance (15 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): This event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 pm and will last until 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 pm and will last until 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): This event begins at 11:00 pm and will last until February 23, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

All Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today (February 22, 2025)

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO two times

Shut Down two times

Collect one sticker

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 22, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily event and tournament for February 22, 2025, are Billionaires Blueprint and Water Works, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. The Peg-E Prize Drop event has also made a return to the highly social virtual board game.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6. Billionaires Blueprint: This event began on February 21, 2025, and will run until February 24 (or February 25, 2025, depending on your timezone). Land on Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on February 21, 2025, and will run until February 24 (or February 25, 2025, depending on your timezone). Land on Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Water Works: This event began on February 21, 2025, and will end on February 22. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event began on February 21, 2025, and will end on February 22. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event has also made it's return on February 21, 2025. This event will also run until February 24, or February 25, 2025, depending on your timezone.

The Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 22, 2025, are great chances for the tycoons to fill their cash bucket and upgrade Landmarks to boost their in-game progress.

The first event arriving in the game today is Lucky Chance, which offers better rewards and can help you earn more cash rewards or dice rolls. Use the normal roll multipliers to multiply your earnings.

You don't have to do anything special to participate in the Rent Frenzy event. Keep rolling dice, and you will earn extra cash every time you land on the tiles that feature a token from your friends.

After this, you can focus on upgrading your Landmarks at huge discounts during Builder's Bash and then participate in Mega Heist to refill your cash bucket.

Finally, you can opt for the High Roller event, considering you have enough dice to use higher roll multipliers.

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events planned for yesterday (February 21, 2025) were:

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Landmark Rush

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

