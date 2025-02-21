Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 21, 2025, can help you earn plenty of cash to boost your in-game progress. Events like the Rent Frenzy, Cash Boost, and Mega Heist can help increase your net worth. So, know the complete schedule to chalk out a perfect strategy. This article provides the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 21, 2025, to help you stay ahead of your competition.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 21, 2025, begin with the Builder's Bash event that allows you to upgrade your Landmarks at up to 50% discounts.

The next event is Rent Frenzy, which allows you to earn extra rent from your in-game friends. This way you can increase your net worth. The next event is Cash Boost, during which, all cash rewards are doubled for actions like rolling, shutdowns, and heists.

Mega Heist is arriving in Monopoly GO today (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Mega Heist where you can loot the cash from your in-game friend's banks. This event is followed by Landmark Rush, which helps you earn rewards for upgrading your Landmarks.

After this, Wheel Boost, today's final event, arrives. It helps you earn one extra spin on the Color Wheel, increasing your chances of winning the mini-game.

Builder's Bash (1 hour): This event began on February 20, 2025, at 11:00 pm and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event began on February 20, 2025, at 11:00 pm and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (10 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Landmark Rush: This event begins at 8:00 pm and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 pm and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): This event begins at 11:00 am and will last until February 22, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins planned for February 21, 2025, are

Roll five times

Complete one Bank Heist

Upgrade two Landmarks

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 21, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily event and tournament for February 21, 2025, are Altruisic Auction and Clean Quest, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. The Juggle Jam event is also available in the game currently.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6. Altruisic Auction: This event began on February 19, 2025, and will run until February 21. Land on Chance, Community, and Railroad tiles, that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on February 19, 2025, and will run until February 21. Land on Chance, Community, and Railroad tiles, that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Charity Chip In: This event began on February 20, 2025, and will end on February 21. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event began on February 20, 2025, and will end on February 21. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Juggle Jam: The Juggle Jam event arrived after the completion of the Peg-E Prize Drop event. This event began on February 19, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on February 21.

The Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 21, 2025, are great chances for the tycoons to fill their cash bucket, upgrade Landmarks to boost their in-game progress, and more.

First, upgrade your Landmarks during the Builder's Bash event to avail the discounts. However, you can skip it to upgrade Landmarks during the Landmark Rush event to earn in-game assets as rewards, but it is advised that you take the discounts to upgrade your Landmarks.

After that focus on wealth building by participating in the Rent Frenzy, Cash Boost, and Mega Heist event. If you have earned enough from these, you can easily opt to upgrade Landmarks during the Landmark Rush event.

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 20, 2025) were

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Free parking Dice (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

