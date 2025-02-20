The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 20, 2025, bring plenty of ideal opportunities for players, trying to grab more cash and in-game assets. Events like Free Parking Dice and Mega Heist can help you earn free dice rolls and cash. Here's the complete schedule for Monopoly GO daily events arriving today. Check out the schedule for Quick Wins, banner events, and tournaments.

Ad

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 20, 2025, begin with the Roll Match event. You need to roll certain combinations of dice to complete certain milestones and win the rewards.

The next event is Free Parking Dice, which helps you to earn dice rolls. Land on specific tiles to earn dice and land on the Free Parking tile to retrieve them. Use roll multipliers during this event to earn more free rolls.

Ad

Trending

Mega Heist can help you earn more cash (Image via Scopely)

The next event is High Roller, where you can roll with higher roll multipliers, to multiply your earnings. The final event for today is Mega Heist which helps you to loot your in-game friend's banks to earn more.

Ad

Roll Match (10 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free parking Dice (45 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 pm and will last until February 21, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Ad

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for February 20, 2025, are

Roll five times

Upgrade one Landmark

Land on Chance tile two times

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 20, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily event and tournament for February 20, 2025, are Altruisic Auction and Charity Chip In, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. The Juggle Jam event is also available in the game currently.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6. Altruisic Auction: This event began on February 19, 2025, and will run until February 21. Land on Chance, Community, and Railroad tiles, that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on February 19, 2025, and will run until February 21. Land on Chance, Community, and Railroad tiles, that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Charity Chip In: This event began on February 19, and will end on February 20, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event began on February 19, and will end on February 20, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Juggle Jam: The Juggle Jam event arrived after the completion of the Peg-E Prize Drop event. This event began on February 19, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on February 21, 2025.

Ad

The Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 20, 2025, can help you win plenty of exciting rewards. However, you might have to spend a lot of dice rolls for that. Therefore, creating a strategy for the events is probably the best chance you get to get the most out of them.

Participate in Roll Match and you can earn plenty of in-game assets by rolling dice. You can compensate for the dice rolls lost in Roll Match by participating in the Free Parking Dice event. Use roll multipliers during the event to multiply your earnings.

Ad

The next event you should participate in is Mega Heist to earn some cash that can also help you boost your in-game progress.

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 19, 2025) were

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Landmark Rush

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback