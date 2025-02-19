The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 19, 2025, are perfect for players trying to upgrade their Landmarks and earn certain rewards. In the last few days, Scopely brought plenty of events that helped you earn cash prizes. Today's events provide the best chance for players to spend that cash to progress in the game by completing different boards.

This article will explain everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 19, 2025.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 19, 2025, begin with the Mega Heist. This event lets players loot banks of their in-game friends to strengthen their cash bucket.

Mega Heist can help you win plenty of cash prizes (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Landmark Rush, which allows you to earn rewards for completing Landmark upgrades. These rewards include in-game assets that can help boost your in-game progress.

The next event is Lucky Chance, during which you get rewards upon landing on the Chance tile. This is followed by Builder's Bash, today's final event, which can help you upgrade the Landmarks at huge discounts.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Landmark Rush: This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Lucky Chance (15 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

This event begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Builder's Bash (1 hour): This event begins at 8:00 pm and will last until February 20, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time.

Collect one sticker.

Land on Community Chest one time.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 19, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily event and tournament for February 19, 2025, are Paw-Fect Match and Teddy Snatch, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. According to the official website, a new Partners event called Sweet Partners is also arriving today.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6. Paw-Fect Match: This event began on February 17, 2025, and will run until February 19. Land on corner tiles (i.e., the two Jail tiles, GO tile, and Free Parking tile) that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on February 17, 2025, and will run until February 19. Land on corner tiles (i.e., the two Jail tiles, GO tile, and Free Parking tile) that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Teddy Snatch: This event began on February 18, and will end on February 19, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event began on February 18, and will end on February 19, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Peg-E Prize Drop: The Peg-E Prize Drop event arrived on February 17, 2025, replacing the Sweet Partners event, and it will stay live in the game until February 19, 2025 . Earn different event tokens to complete milestones and get rewards from this event.

The Peg-E Prize Drop event arrived on replacing the Sweet Partners event, and it will stay live in the game until . Earn different event tokens to complete milestones and get rewards from this event. Juggle Jam: The Juggle Jam event is also scheduled to arrive today once the Peg-E Prize Drop event ends. This event will begin on February 19, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on February 21, 2025.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today are perfect for players trying to upgrade the Landmarks on their boards and get rewarded for those upgrades. Earn some cash from the Mega Heist event and use the cash to upgrade your Landmarks and earn more assets by doing so.

Once this is done, you can earn some great rewards from the Lucky Chance event. Then, you can use some more cash to upgrade Landmarks at a discount during the Builder's Bash event.

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 18, 2025) were:

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Roll Match (5 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Golden Blitz

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

