Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 18, 2025, can help you earn plenty of cash and other in-game assets to boost your progress. Events like Rent Frenzy will help you earn money while Golden Blitz can help complete certain sticker albums faster. However, you must note the Monopoly GO daily events schedule to get the most out of them.

This article provides all the details about the events that are arriving at the game today. It includes flash events, Quick Wins, and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 18, 2025, begin with Rent Frenzy, which allows you to earn extra rent from your in-game friends. This event is followed by High Roller, allowing you to use higher roll multipliers.

Roll Match arrives after this, where you must roll certain dice combinations to complete milestones and earn various assets as rewards.

You get to spin the color wheel twice during Wheel Boost event (Image via Scopely)

Wheel Boost arrives after Roll Match today, and you can get a free spin whenever you are playing the spin-the-wheel mini-game during this event. This enhances your chances of getting better rewards from the mini-game.

The next event is the Golden Blitz, which allows you to trade golden stickers with friends. You can give your friends the sticker they lack in their collection, and vice versa.

This is followed by the Lucky Chance event, during which Scopely replaces the deck of cards you draw from upon landing on the Chance tile with a better one. Therefore, you get a chance at better rewards from the game whenever you land on the Chance tile during this event.

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): The event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): The event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Roll Match (5 minutes): The event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): The event begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Golden Blitz: The event begins at 4:00 pm and will last until February 19, 2025, at 3:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 4:00 pm and will last until February 19, 2025, at 3:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Lucky Chance (15 minutes): The event begins at 8:00 pm and will last until February 20, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Upgrade one Landmark

Complete one Bank Heist

Roll doubles four times

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments are scheduled for February 18, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily event and tournament for February 18, 2025, are Paw-Fect Match and Teddy Snatch. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. Per the official website, a new Partners event called the Sweet Partners is also arriving today.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6. Paw-Fect Match: This event began on February 17, 2025, and will run until February 19. Land on corner tiles (i.e., the two Jail tiles, GO tile, and Free Parking tile) that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on February 17, 2025, and will run until February 19. Land on corner tiles (i.e., the two Jail tiles, GO tile, and Free Parking tile) that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Teddy Snatch: It started on February 18, 2025, and will end on February 19. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

It started on February 18, 2025, and will end on February 19. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Peg-E Prize Drop: The Peg-E Prize Drop event arrived on February 17, 2025, replacing the Sweet Partners event, and it will stay live in the game until February 19, 2025. Earn different event tokens to complete milestones and get rewards from this event.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events for today are here to help you earn more cash rewards and other in-game assets. Rent Frenzy will help you earn more rent from your in-game friends. Lucky Chance, and other events are the only flash events dedicated to helping you earn more cash. Thus, if you want to earn more, you must participate in this event.

You can ignore the High Roller event since there are no simultaneous events like Mega Heist or Free Parking Money/Dice today. However, if you want to complete the banner events and tournaments faster, this event will be crucial for that.

Participate in events like Roll Match, Wheel Boost, and Lucky Chance to earn some in-game assets that can boost your in-game progress.

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 17, 2025) were:

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Sticker Boom (10 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)

