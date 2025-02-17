The Monopoly GO daily events, scheduled for February 17, 2025, offer opportunities to win cash rewards, dice rolls, and other in-game assets. However, many flash events are scheduled for today, and it is hard for players to chalk out a strategy to leverage these events fully without the complete schedule.

This article brings the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 17, 2025, to help readers stay a step ahead of their competition. It includes the schedule for the Quick Wins, banner events, and more arriving to the game today.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today begin with the Free Parking Money event. During this event, you can earn money by landing on specific tiles and retrieve the cash by landing on the Free Parking tile.

The next event is High Roller, where you can use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings from different events of the game. This is followed by Roll Match, where you can complete objectives by rolling dice and earning amazing rewards.

Mega Heist can help you win more cash (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Mega Heist, where you can loot your in-game friend's banks to increase your net worth. The next event is Sticker Boom, which allows you to earn 50% more stickers from each sticker pack opening.

The High Roller event returns as the second last event, followed by the Free Parking Dice event. Check out the complete schedule of these flash events below:

Free Parking Money (45 minutes): This event arrives at 2:00 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event arrives at 2:00 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): This event arrives at 5:00 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event arrives at 5:00 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Roll Match (10 minutes): This event arrives at 8:00 am and will end at 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event arrives at 8:00 am and will end at 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event arrives at 11:00 am and will end at 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event arrives at 11:00 am and will end at 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Sticker Boom (10 minutes): This event arrives at 4:00 pm and will end on February 19, 2025, at 3:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event arrives at 4:00 pm and will end on February 19, 2025, at 3:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): This event arrives at 5:00 pm and will end at 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event arrives at 5:00 pm and will end at 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): This event arrives at 8:00 pm and will end at 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Complete one Bank Heist

Upgrade two Landmarks

Completing the Quick Wins can help you win event-exclusive tokens for the Sweet Partners event. Check out more details about the Partners event in our previous article.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments are scheduled for February 17, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily event and tournament for February 17, 2025, are Date Night Thrills and Strawberry Sprint, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. Per the official website, a new Partners event called the Sweet Partners is also arriving today.

Expand Tweet

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6. Date Night Thrills: This event began on February 14, 2025, and will run until February 18. Land on Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on February 14, 2025, and will run until February 18. Land on Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Strawberry Sprint: It started on February 16, 2025, and will end on February 18. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

It started on February 16, 2025, and will end on February 18. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Sweet Partners event: This event is scheduled to begin on February 12, 2025, and will continue until February 18. Team up with friends and complete certain buildings to get exciting prizes.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 17, 2025, are perfect for players trying to earn more in-game assets. Since the Free Parking Money and the first High Roller event are running simultaneously, you can use high roll multipliers during the Free Parking Money event to win exciting prizes. However, don't get covetous or you might wipe out all your stocks of dice rolls.

Participate in the Roll Match event and complete milestones by rolling a certain combination of dice and in-game assets. In the next event, you can increase your cash bucket by looting your in-game friends. Since Mega Heist is the final flash event of today that will help you earn some cash, make sure you make the most out of it.

Try to earn more sticker packs by completing Quick Wins and milestones of different banner events during the Sticker Boom event, which will begin an hour before the Mega Heist event ends and will run for a whole day. This will help you complete more sticker albums. After that, you can focus on earning dice rolls from the Free Parking Dice event.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 16, 2025) were:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Landmark Rush

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

