Monopoly Go Sweet Partners event: Schedule and rewards, explained

The Monopoly Go Sweet Partners event is scheduled to begin on February 12, 2025 (following the conclusion of the Peg-E Prize Drop event), and the community is naturally intrigued about what it'll bring. Those wishing to participate must choose their partners and team up to complete all the milestones of the latest Partners event.

This article will explain everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Sweet Partners event so that you can decide whether the rewards are worth the effort.

Complete schedule and list of rewards of the Monopoly Go Sweet Partners event

As mentioned in our Monopoly Go daily events schedule, the Monopoly Go Sweet Partners event begins on February 12, 2025, and will last six days before expiring on February 18, 2025.

You can team up with up to four in-game friends during this event. Each team member must try to earn certain event-exclusive tokens to participate in the event and complete milestones to earn the corresponding rewards.

This event brings plenty of dice rolls, cash, and sticker packs for the tycoons. However, since it is arriving during the peak of the Artful Tales season's sticker collection event, the community will likely focus on earning more sticker packs from it.

Note that each member of the two-member teams can get up to 1.6K dice rolls, cash, plenty of boosters, and more for completing all the milestones. Since you can team up with four friends, you can get up to 6.4K dice rolls and other in-game assets as rewards for completing all the milestones with these teams.

Some rewards of the Monopoly Go Sweet Partners event, as seen on the official website (Image via Scopely)

Check out all the rewards you can win for completing different milestones:

First milestone (2.5K points): 200 Dice

200 Dice Second milestone (6K points): Cash

Cash Third milestone (13K points): 200-300 Dice rolls, Cash, and 10 minutes Cash Boost

200-300 Dice rolls, Cash, and 10 minutes Cash Boost Fourth milestone (26.5K points): 300-500 Dice rolls, Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash

300-500 Dice rolls, Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash Fifth milestone (32K points): 400-600 Dice rolls, Cash, Blue Sticker Pack, and 30 minutes Builder's Bash

Players who managed to complete all these milestones four times with four different teams will be eligible for a grand prize consisting of 5K dice rolls, a Wild Sticker, and a Lovey Gummy Board Token.

You must earn the event-exclusive tokens to participate in the Monopoly Go Sweet Partners event. Fortunately, Scopely has provided different ways for players to do so:

Participate in events and tournaments: Scopely brings certain events and tournaments almost every day. Completing certain milestones of these events can help you earn tokens.

Scopely brings certain events and tournaments almost every day. Completing certain milestones of these events can help you earn tokens. Quick Wins: Completing Quick Wins challenges is one of the easiest ways to earn these tokens.

Completing Quick Wins challenges is one of the easiest ways to earn these tokens. Store: The gift box in the in-game shop that refreshes every eight hours can also let you earn these tokens.

To perform well in Monopoly Go Sweet Partners, you must team up with active players. Start saving up your dice rolls, and use roll multipliers properly to get the most out of this event.

