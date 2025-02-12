The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 12, 2025, are perfect for players who want to earn more cash to boost their in-game progress. Many flash events, such as Cash Boost and Mega Heist, are arriving today to help you win more cash. However, to get the most out of them, it helps to know the complete schedule.

This article provides the schedule of today's Monopoly GO daily events to help you chalk out a strategy so you can get all the rewards from them.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today begin with Lucky Chance, which allows you to draw special cards for landing on the Chance tile. This way, you can get special in-game assets as rewards. The event began on February 11, 2025. However, since it only stayed live for the last hour of yesterday, and most of it happens today, we have considered it to be the first event of today.

Mega Heist can help you earn a lot of cash (Image via Scopely)

During Mega Heist, you can loot your in-game friends' banks. However, be careful, as your friends could also do the same and dent your bank balance.

The next event is Cash Boost, followed by Golden Blitz, which allows you to trade Gold stickers with your friends. Then comes Cash Grab, which is another chance for you to make some more cash.

Next is Mega Heist, followed by Free Parking Cash, which is the final flash event of today. Here is the complete schedule:

Lucky Chance (15 minutes): This event began on February 11, 2025, at 11 pm and will last until February 12, 2025, at 4:59 am.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event begins at 5 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Cash Boost (5 minutes): This event begins at 8 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Golden Blitz (5 minutes): This event begins at 8 am and will last until February 13, 2025, at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Cash Grab (20 minutes): This event begins at 2 pm and will last until 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event begins at 5 pm and will last until 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Free Parking Money (45 minutes): This event begins at 11 pm and will last until February 13, 2025, at 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Shut Down one time

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 12, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily event and tournament for February 12, 2025, are Petal Paradise and Floral Fling, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. Per the official website, a new Partners Event called the Sweet Partners is also arriving today. Read on for more details:

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

Petal Paradise: This event began on February 10, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until February 12, 2025, at 3 pm ET. Land on Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

Floral Fling: This event started on February 11, 2025, and will end on February 12, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

Sweet Partners event: This event is scheduled to begin on February 12, 2025, and will continue until February 18, 2025. Team up with friends and complete certain buildings to get exciting prizes.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events today can help you earn plenty of cash if you know how to use the schedule to your benefit.

While most players will focus on earning cash from Mega Heists and Cash Grabs, consider participating in Lucky Chance. This way, you increase your chances of earning different in-game assets along with cash rewards.

Thereafter, focus on the Mega Heist event, as it offers a high chance of making more cash.

Participate in events like Cash Grab and Free Parking Money using roll multipliers to get the most out of them. Use roll multipliers constantly once the Partners Event goes live to earn tokens and complete event milestones faster.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 11, 2025) were:

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Free Parking Cash (1 hour)

Sticker Boom (10 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Cash Grab (10 minutes)

