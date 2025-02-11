Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for February 11, 2025, include numerous opportunities to help increase your cash positions in the title. However, today's events are ones that do not often appear in the game. Hence, you will need to learn the complete events schedule to chalk out a perfect strategy to get the most out of them.

This article will shed more light on the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for February 11, 2025, including Quick Wins, tournaments, and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today begin with Cash Boost. During this event, you get a boost in your cash earnings from the game, which can help you progress faster.

You get an extra free spin in Wheel Boost (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Wheel Boost, which will help you acquire an extra free spin during the spin-the-wheel mini-game. This increases your chances of earning more rewards from the mini-game.

The next event, Free Parking Cash, will allow you to earn cash by landing on specific tiles that you can retrieve by landing on the Free Parking tile. Using roll multipliers during this event can help increase your earnings.

The next event is Sticker Boom. During this event, you can earn 50% more stickers than usual by opening a sticker pack. This event is followed by High Roller, which allows you to use higher roll multipliers.

After this, arrives Cash Grab the. Check out the complete list of events below:

Cash Boost (10 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Cash (1 hour): This event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Sticker Boom (10 minutes): This event begins at 3:00 pm and will last until 7:29 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 3:00 pm and will last until 7:29 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): This event begins at 5:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 5:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (10 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 pm and will last until 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Upgrade one Landmark.

Complete one Bank Heist.

Roll doubles four times.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 11, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily event and tournament for February 11, 2025, are Petal Paradise and Bouquet Bash, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. On top of this, the Peg-E Prize Drop event is also arriving today.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Petal Paradise: This event began on February 10, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until February 12 at 3 pm ET. Land on Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on February 10, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until February 12 at 3 pm ET. Land on Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Bouquet Bash: This event started on February 10, 2025, and will end on February 11, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event started on February 10, 2025, and will end on February 11, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Peg-E Prize Drop event: This event is scheduled to begin on February 10, 2025, and will continue until February 12, 2025. Complete the milestones to get exciting prizes.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

You can earn plenty of cash from today's events. However, you must be careful about your dice rolls. Therefore, it is better to avoid events like High Roller and Free Parking Dice today. Instead, you can focus on earning cash from Cash Grab and Cash Boost events. Also, try to earn other in-game assets from the Wheel Boost event.

You should also not overlook the Sticker Boom event as this provides you with a great chance to earn more stickers and progress faster in the sticker collection event.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 10, 2025)

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 10, 2025) were:

Wheel Boost (30 minutes)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (1 hour)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

