The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 10, 2025, can help you earn plenty of cash and other assets. Events like High Roller, and Wheel Boost can help you boost your in-game progress. That said, you must learn the complete schedule of these events to chalk out a working strategy to help you get the most out of them.

This article details the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 10, 2025, to help readers stay a step ahead of their competition.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 10, 2025, begin with the Wheel Boost event. This event allows a free spin for the tycoons during the spin-the-wheel mini-game. This can help increase your chances of earning assets from this event.

Trending

The next event is Free Parking Money, which helps you earn cash. You get to stack up on cash by landing on specific tiles which you can retrieve by landing on the Free Parking Tile.

Mega Heist can help you win plenty of cash (Image via Scopely)

The next event is High Roller, which helps you to use higher roll multipliers. This is followed by the Mega Heist event, during which you can loot the banks of your in-game friends.

After the Mega Heist event, arrives Builder's Bash, the final event of the day. During Builder's Bash, you get to upgrade Landmarks at huge discounts. Learn about the complete schedule for the Monopoly GO daily events below:

Wheel Boost (30 minutes): The event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hr, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hr, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): The event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hr, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hr, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): The event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hr, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hr, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (1 hour): The event begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hr, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hr, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): The event begins at 8:00 pm and will last until February 11, 2025, 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hr, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time.

Land on Chance two times.

Collect one sticker.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 10, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily event and tournament for February 8, 2025, are Highway to Fame and Grease and Glory, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. Additionally, the Peg-E Prize Drop event is also arriving today.

Expand Tweet

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Highway to Fame: This event began on February 8, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until February 10 at 3 pm ET. Land on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on February 8, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until February 10 at 3 pm ET. Land on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Grease and Glory: This event started on February 9, 2025, and will end on February 10, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event started on February 9, 2025, and will end on February 10, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Peg-E Prize Drop event: This event is scheduled to begin on February 10, 2025, and will continue until February 12, 2025. Complete the milestones to get exciting prizes.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today can help you earn cash and upgrade your Landmarks. Participate in the Wheel Boost event to earn in-game assets other than dice rolls and cash. You can earn boosters and sticker packs, which will be crucial for your in-game progress.

Use your normal roll multipliers during the Free Parking Money and Mega Heist event and avoid wasting too many dice rolls during the High Roller event. You can then spend the cash earned from these events in the Builder's Bash event to upgrade buildings at discounts.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 9, 2025)

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 9, 2025) were:

Free Parking Dice (1 hour)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback