The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 9, 2025, can help you earn dice rolls, cash, and other in-game assets. You can boost your in-game progress by participating in them. However, to get the most out of these events, it helps to know the complete schedule.

This article explains everything about the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events today begin with Free Parking Dice, which can help you earn several dice rolls. Here, you must land on specific tiles to earn dice and then land on a Free Parking tile to retrieve cash.

The next event is Mega Heist, which should will help you earn plenty of cash by looting your in-game friends' banks. This is followed by Builder's Bash, which can help you upgrade buildings at a 50% discount.

Upgrade Landmarks at discounted prices during the Builder's Bash event (Image via Scopely)

The next one is Rent Frenzy, which helps you to earn more rent. This is followed by High Roller, which is the final event of today. Check out the complete schedule below:

Free Parking Dice (1 hour): The event begins at 2 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, {DT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 2 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, {DT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): The event begins at 8 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, {DT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 8 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, {DT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): The event begins at 2 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, {DT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 2 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, {DT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): The event begins at 8 pm and will last until 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, {DT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 8 pm and will last until 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, {DT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): The event begins at 11 pm and will last until February 10, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, {DT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Collect Cash

Pass GO two times

Roll doubles two times

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 9, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily event and tournament for February 8, 2025, are Highway to Fame and Downtime Derby, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. Additionally, Tycoon Racers allows you to collect stickers through the scheduled event and tournament.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Highway to Fame: This event began on February 8, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until February 10 at 3 pm ET. Land on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles, that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on February 8, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until February 10 at 3 pm ET. Land on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles, that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Downtime Derby: This event started on February 8, 2025, and will end on February 9, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event started on February 8, 2025, and will end on February 9, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Tycoon Racers: This event began on February 6, 2025, and will run for five days, ending on February 11, 2025. Team up with three friends, collect racer tokens, roll dice, and compete against other teams to win different in-game rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Free Parking Dice event will help you earn dice rolls. Try to get as many rolls as possible so you don't run short during events like Mega Heist and Rent Frenzy.

Meanwhile, you can earn plenty of cash from the Mega Heist. However, since Scopely has already provided enough cash-making opportunities via flash events over the last few days, many tycoons can afford to neglect the Mega Heist today. But if you want to earn cash for Builder's Bash, try out the Mega Heist. The next event is Rent Frenzy, which can also help you earn some cash.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 8, 2025) were:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

