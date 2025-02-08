There are multiple Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 8, 2025. While there aren't many flash events, the ones available can still be valuable if you're low on money and seeking ways to earn extra cash. However, you should know the complete event schedule thoroughly to maximize your gains.

This article provides the complete schedule for the Monopoly GO daily events on February 8, 2025.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule (February 8, 2025)

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for February 8, 2025, kicks off with Mega Heist. This flash event allows you to earn cash by looting banks owned by your in-game friends. Here, every tycoon can amass a massive amount of cash, which can be used to upgrade Landmarks.

Mega Heist in Monopoly Go to help you earn more cash (Image via Scopely)

Next up is Rent Frenzy. During this event, Scopely lets you earn increased rent from your in-game friends. Your friend's tokens are always on different tiles on your board. Whenever you land on a tile with one of these tokens, you earn rent.

Cash Grab, which follows Rent Frenzy, enables you to collect falling banknotes for additional cash. Using higher roll multipliers during this event can further increase your earnings. This is then followed by the Wheel Boost event.

Check out the complete schedule below:

Mega Heist (45 minutes): The event begins at 2:00 am and will run until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 2:00 am and will run until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): The event begins at 8:00 am and will run until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 8:00 am and will run until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): The event begins at 8:00 am and will run until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 8:00 am and will run until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (20 minutes): The event begins at 2:00 pm and will run until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 2:00 pm and will run until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): The event begins at 8:00 pm and will run until February 9, 2025, 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO two times

Shut Down two times

Collect one Sticker

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 8, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments for February 8, 2025, are Fast and Luxurious and Pace Pushers, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. Additionally, Tycoon Racers allows you to collect stickers through these scheduled events and tournaments.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Fast and Luxurious: This event began on February 6, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until February 8 at 3 pm ET. Land on tiles with event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on February 6, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until February 8 at 3 pm ET. Land on tiles with event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Pace Pushers tournament: This event started on February 7, 2025, and will end on February 8, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event started on February 7, 2025, and will end on February 8, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Tycoon Racers: This event began on February 6, 2025, and will run for five days, ending on February 11, 2025. Team up with three friends, collect racer tokens, roll dice, and compete against other teams to win different in-game rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Today's Monopoly GO daily events include Mega Heist, where you can earn plenty of cash. Using roll multipliers during this event will multiply your earnings and boost your cash flow.

Next is Rent Frenzy, which helps you earn more cash from rent. Utilizing roll multipliers during this event can also enhance your earnings. However, be cautious, as the High Roller event runs simultaneously, and you might lose all your rolls if you use higher roll multipliers excessively. Remember this especially since you'll need these roll multipliers again for the next event: Cash Grab.

Participating in Wheel Boost and the final event can help you earn more Sticker Packs and other in-game assets.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 7, 2025) were:

Wheel Boost (30 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

