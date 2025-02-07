Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 7, 2025, bring certain events that can help you earn plenty of in-game cash, essential for increasing your net worth. Events like Mega Heist and Free Parking Money can surely boost your in-game progress. However, you must learn the complete schedule of events to chalk out the best strategy to get the most out of them.

This article will help you with the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 7, 2025, to help you stay ahead of the curve.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule (February 7, 2025)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for February 7, 2025, begin with the Wheel Boost event, which gives you one free extra spin during the spin-the-wheel mini-game when you land on tiles with red housing tokens.

Mega Heist will help you earn cash (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Mega Heist, which allows you to loot the banks of your friends to increase your net worth. These heists can get you plenty of cash at once, sometimes enough to upgrade half of the Landmarks of a board.

Then arrives the High Roller, during which you can use higher roll multipliers to earn more points, complete event milestones faster, and earn more rewards.

The final event of today is Free Parking Money, where you have to land on specific tiles to earn cash, which can then be retrieved by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Check out the complete schedule below:

Wheel Boost (30 minutes): The event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): The event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): The event begins at 5:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 5:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): The event begins at 8:00 pm and will last until January 8, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Roll five times

Complete one Bank Heist

Upgrade two Landmarks

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 7, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily event and tournament for February 7, 2025, are Fast and Luxurious and Grease and Glory, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. Additionally, the Tycoon Racers event lets you collect stickers through these scheduled events and tournaments.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Fast and Luxurious: This event began on February 6, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until February 8 at 3 pm ET. Land on tiles with event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on February 6, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until February 8 at 3 pm ET. Land on tiles with event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Grease and Glory: This event started on February 6, 2025, and will end on February 7, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event started on February 6, 2025, and will end on February 7, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Tycoon Racers: This event began on February 6, 2025, and will run for five days, ending on February 11, 2025. Team up with three friends, collect racer tokens, roll dice, and compete against other teams to win different in-game rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events for today begin with Wheel Boost, giving you an extra free spin in the Color Wheel Boost event. This additional spin increases your chances of earning the in-game assets you need most.

The next event is Mega Heist, so you will also get plenty of cash. However, consider saving it for events like Builder's Bash, Board Rush, and Landmark Rush, so that you can get the most out of your Landmark upgrades.

Next is High Roller, which you should avoid if you’re low on dice rolls. Finally, Free Parking Cash arrives, where using roll multipliers can be incredibly helpful.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 6, 2025) were:

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Mega Heist (1 hour)

Golden Blitz

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)

