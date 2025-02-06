Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 6, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today, February 6, 2025, can help you win different prizes to boost your progress in-game. Scopely has only introduced a few flash events, but they can help you upgrade your buildings and earn more cash. However, to get the most out of this, it helps to know the complete schedule.

This article lists the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today to help you stay ahead of your competition.

Today's Monopoly Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today begin with Builder's Bash. This event helps you upgrade your buildings at huge discounts. You can get up to 50% off on the upgrade cost of certain buildings.

Mega Heist can help you win plenty of in-game cash (Image via Scopely)

In Mega Heist, you can loot the banks of your in-game friends to increase your net worth. The next event is Golden Blitz, which allows you to trade extra golden stickers with friends and help complete each other's sticker albums.

This is followed by Free Parking Dice, which helps you earn some dice rolls. Land on specific tiles to earn dice and retrieve them by landing on the Free Parking tiles.

Builder's Bash (1 hour): This event begins at 2 am and will run until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2 am and will run until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (1 hour): This event begins at 8 am and will run until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8 am and will run until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Golden Blitz: This event begins at 8 am and will run until February 7, 2025, at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8 am and will run until February 7, 2025, at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): This event begins at 8 pm and will run until February 7, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins schedule for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Roll five times

Complete one Bank Heist

Upgrade two Landmarks

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 6, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily event and tournament scheduled for February 5, 2025, are Fast and Luxurious and Grease and Glory, respectively. They can help you earn sticker packs used for the sticker collection event of the Artful Tales Season. There is also the Tycoon Racers event, where you can collect stickers for it via the aforementioned event and tournament scheduled for today.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Fast and Luxurious: This event will begin on February 6, 2025, at 12 pm ET and run until 3 pm ET on February 8. Land on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and win rewards from this event.

This event will begin on February 6, 2025, at 12 pm ET and run until 3 pm ET on February 8. Land on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and win rewards from this event. Grease and Glory: This event will begin on February 6, 2025, and end on February 7, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete it.

This event will begin on February 6, 2025, and end on February 7, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete it. Tycoon Racers: The Tycoons Racers event begins on February 6, 2025, and it will continue for five days before concluding on February 11, 2025. You have to team up with three of your friends and collect racer tokens to roll dice and race with other teams to earn different in-game assets as prizes.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

There are only three flash events scheduled for today. Participate in Builder's Bash first and spend extensively to upgrade as many Landmarks as you can. This gives you a great opportunity to progress through multiple boards at once provided you have enough cash. Moreover, since the next event is Mega Heist, it won't be a problem repairing your dented cash bucket.

Thereafter, focus on trading Gold Stickers to complete your sticker albums until the Free Parking Dice event arrives. Then, focus on earning dice rolls, as the Tycoon Racers event will be live soon and you will need as many dice rolls as possible.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 5, 2025) were:

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)

