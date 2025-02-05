Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today bring events that will help you earn dice rolls, win cash, and upgrade your buildings. The events include Builder's Bash, Mega Heist, and such other events that will help you earn plenty of in-game assets. However, you cannot get the most out of these events without knowing the complete schedule.

This article brings the complete Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for February 5, 2025.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule (February 5, 2025)

The Monopoly Go daily events begin with Builder's Bash, an event that allows you to upgrade your board's Landmarks at amazing discounts. You can get up to 50% discount on upgrading the buildings.

Mega Heist can help you earn a lot of cash (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Roll Match, during which you have to roll the dice to complete objectives and earn exciting rewards. The next event is Mega Heist, which allows the players to loot their friend's banks to increase their net worth.

The next event is High Roller, followed by Free Parking Dice, which is the final event of today. You have to land on specific tiles to earn dice that you can retrieve by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Builder's Bash (1 hour): The event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Roll Match (10 minutes): The event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): The event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 11:00 am and will last until 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): The event begins at 5:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 5:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): The event begins at 8:00 pm and will last until February 6, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today

Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for February 5, 2025, are:

Roll five times

Upgrade one Landmark

Land on Chance tile two times

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 5, 2025

Today's Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 5, 2025, are Knightly Quest and Craft Clash, respectively. These events can help you earn sticker packs used for the sticker collection event of the Artful Tales Season. Since the Juggle Jam event is here, you can also collect stickers for that event from these events and tournaments scheduled for today.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Knightly Quest: This event will begin on February 4, 2025, at 12 pm ET and run until 3 pm ET on February 6. Land on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and win rewards from this event.

This event will begin on February 4, 2025, at 12 pm ET and run until 3 pm ET on February 6. Land on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and win rewards from this event. Craft Clash: This event will begin on February 4, 2025, and end on February 5, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete it.

This event will begin on February 4, 2025, and end on February 5, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete it. Juggle Jam: The Juggle Jam event arrived in the game on February 4, 2025, and it will last until February 6, 2025. Complete tasks to earn tickets that you can later use to buy different in-game assets or boosters from the shop.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Scopely brought some amazing events yesterday to help you earn plenty of cash. Builder's Bash, the first event, gives you a great chance to spend the cash. Take this chance and upgrade buildings of your board to complete the boards faster than usual.

Participate in the Roll Match event after that. Roll the dice, and every time you complete an objective, you will get rewarded. The next event is Mega Heist, which will help you retrieve some of the cash you have spent during Builder's Bash. You can use roll multipliers during this event to increase your earnings.

You can also participate in the High Roller to use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings from different events.

Usually, players should refrain from participating in the High Roller event as they become greedy and keep on using higher roll multipliers to earn more rewards until their stock of rolls gets empty. However, since the final event (i.e., Free Parking Dice) is a dice earning event, you can participate in that event and repair your depleted stock of rolls.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 4, 2025) are:

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

